Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

19 September 2023, 14:16 | Updated: 19 September 2023, 16:26

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur didn't get off to the best start, but are they still together today?

Laura, 34, and Arthur, also 34, were one of the first couples to get married in the new series of Married At First Sight UK.

At the wedding, Laura admitted to being disappointed with her new husband, telling the cameras at the time that the "very firm criteria" had "not been met".

Towards the end of their wedding, however, Arthur and Laura found some common ground as they started to get to know one another a little better.

Recently, Laura hinted that things improved between the couple as the series goes on, telling fans: "Bare with us, there is more to come!"

Are Laura and Arthur still together?

Of course, the rules of Married At First Sight mean that no one will know whether Laura and Arthur's marriage works until the series comes to an end. The pair haven't given anything away on social media, however, they won't be allowed to share any relationship updates until the show runs it course.

Laura did hint that things improve for the couple following the awkward wedding, however, taking to her Instagram story to tell fans: "Bare with us, there is more to come".

We also sat down and spoke to Laura at the official launch of Married At First Sight UK 2023, where she reflected on her relationship with Arthur.

She said: "The amazing thing about this process is that it does open you up to someone you wouldn't naturally gravitate towards at times.

"Some people, you can see that they fit together, I think it is safe to say that Arthur and I didn't immediately look like that. But the amazing thing is we got this opportunity to meet each other. I wouldn't have had that if I had done it another way."

Laura added: "It's a case of what someone thinks you need opposed to what you want for sure."

