When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

Married At First Sight experts explain how they approached first transgender bride's wedding day

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the new series of Married At First Sight, including when it starts and how often it is on TV.

Married At First Sight UK will return to our screens on 18th September 2023 with a handful of new singletons taking a huge leap in a bid to find love.

The show will see contestants marry a complete stranger, and over 10-weeks work together and with the experts to find out if there is a connection and a future for the relationship.

Married At First Sight 2023 is set to be one of the best and most explosive series, the experts and cast have teased, and fans of the show can't wait to see it back on our televisions.

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama. Picture: E4

When does Married At First Sight UK start?

Married At First Sight UK 2023 will start on 18th September on E4 at 9:00pm.

How often is Married At First Sight UK on and how many episodes are there?

Married At First Sight UK 2023 is set to be the longest-running series so far at a whopping 36 episodes.

The show will air at 9:00pm on E4 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but not on Saturday and Sunday.

When does Married At First Sight UK end?

While an end date for Married At First Sight UK has not been revealed yet, with the series kicking off on Monday, 18th September and airing 36 episodes, we've worked out it should come to an end on Monday, 6th November.

The full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2023 has been revealed. Picture: E4

Married At First Sight UK 2023 cast

Arthur, 34, tennis coach from London

Brad, 27, model from Grimsby

Georges, 30, sports rehabilitator from Surrey

Luke, 30, sales executive from Clacton

Natanial, 36, marketing and events manager from Manchester

Paul, 26, account manager from Chesham

Terence, 40, DJ and youth worker from Reading

Thomas, 27, investment communications from Wiltshire

Ella, 29, clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare

Jay, 31, sales manager from Lancashire

Laura, 34, finance manager from Hampshire

Peggy, 32, technology risk partner from Kent

Porscha, 36, executive assistant from London

Rosaline, 28, florist from Crewe

Shona, 31, performing arts teacher from Nottingham

Tasha, 25, childcare assistant from Leeds

