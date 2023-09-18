When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

18 September 2023, 12:14

Married At First Sight experts explain how they approached first transgender bride's wedding day

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the new series of Married At First Sight, including when it starts and how often it is on TV.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK will return to our screens on 18th September 2023 with a handful of new singletons taking a huge leap in a bid to find love.

The show will see contestants marry a complete stranger, and over 10-weeks work together and with the experts to find out if there is a connection and a future for the relationship.

Married At First Sight 2023 is set to be one of the best and most explosive series, the experts and cast have teased, and fans of the show can't wait to see it back on our televisions.

Here's everything you need to know about the show, including when it starts and how often it is on.

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama
The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama. Picture: E4

When does Married At First Sight UK start?

Married At First Sight UK 2023 will start on 18th September on E4 at 9:00pm.

How often is Married At First Sight UK on and how many episodes are there?

Married At First Sight UK 2023 is set to be the longest-running series so far at a whopping 36 episodes.

The show will air at 9:00pm on E4 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but not on Saturday and Sunday.

When does Married At First Sight UK end?

While an end date for Married At First Sight UK has not been revealed yet, with the series kicking off on Monday, 18th September and airing 36 episodes, we've worked out it should come to an end on Monday, 6th November.

The full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2023 has been revealed
The full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2023 has been revealed. Picture: E4

Married At First Sight UK 2023 cast

  • Arthur, 34, tennis coach from London
  • Brad, 27, model from Grimsby
  • Georges, 30, sports rehabilitator from Surrey
  • Luke, 30, sales executive from Clacton
  • Natanial, 36, marketing and events manager from Manchester
  • Paul, 26, account manager from Chesham
  • Terence, 40, DJ and youth worker from Reading
  • Thomas, 27, investment communications from Wiltshire
  • Ella, 29, clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare
  • Jay, 31, sales manager from Lancashire
  • Laura, 34, finance manager from Hampshire
  • Peggy, 32, technology risk partner from Kent
  • Porscha, 36, executive assistant from London
  • Rosaline, 28, florist from Crewe
  • Shona, 31, performing arts teacher from Nottingham
  • Tasha, 25, childcare assistant from Leeds

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year

My Mum Your Dad's Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Married At First Sight Australia stars have been paying tribute to Trisha Stratford

Married At First Sight Australia stars lead tributes as expert Trisha Stratford dies aged 72
Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Ellie Leach smiling on the red carpet at the Inside Soap Awards alongside a selfie picture where she wears a black lace top that's see-through.

When did Ellie Leach leave Coronation Street and why?

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

Celebrities

Jonnie Irwin reveals cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

Jonnie Irwin says cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

Lifestyle

Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach dressed in party dresses in a garden

How do Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach know one another?

The Great British Insulation Scheme will run until March 2026.

What is the Great British Insulation Scheme? New energy plans explained

Lifestyle

Mel Schilling and Paul Carrick Brunson have discussed how they approached Ella's wedding on the show

Married At First Sight experts explain how they approached first transgender bride's wedding day
How tall is Martin H on My Mum Your Dad?

How tall is Martin H on My Mum Your Dad?

The frustrated mum was sick of her daughter's teacher re-styling her hair.

Mum furious as teacher repeatedly re-styles daughter's hair at school

Parenting

My Mum Your Dad gives fans a glimpse of the series' first big snog.

My Mum Your Dad teases first kiss between Natalie and Paul

The Phillip Schofield scandal is set to be made into a TV series

Phillip Schofield scandal to be made into TV series called 'The Runner'

Celebrities

Tolullah is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Tolullah, what is her job and who is her daughter Georgia-Blu?

Sue Radford told fans she was "so proud" of her children's achievements.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford 'so proud' of kids after 'amazing' week at school

Celebrities

Martin M is the newest arrival on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin M, what is his job and who is his son Luke?

Roger and Jess from My Mum Your Dad have a close relationship

My Mum Your Dad's Roger makes an emotional confession over late wife