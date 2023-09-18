When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?
18 September 2023, 12:14
Married At First Sight experts explain how they approached first transgender bride's wedding day
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the new series of Married At First Sight, including when it starts and how often it is on TV.
Married At First Sight UK will return to our screens on 18th September 2023 with a handful of new singletons taking a huge leap in a bid to find love.
The show will see contestants marry a complete stranger, and over 10-weeks work together and with the experts to find out if there is a connection and a future for the relationship.
Married At First Sight 2023 is set to be one of the best and most explosive series, the experts and cast have teased, and fans of the show can't wait to see it back on our televisions.
Here's everything you need to know about the show, including when it starts and how often it is on.
When does Married At First Sight UK start?
Married At First Sight UK 2023 will start on 18th September on E4 at 9:00pm.
How often is Married At First Sight UK on and how many episodes are there?
Married At First Sight UK 2023 is set to be the longest-running series so far at a whopping 36 episodes.
The show will air at 9:00pm on E4 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but not on Saturday and Sunday.
When does Married At First Sight UK end?
While an end date for Married At First Sight UK has not been revealed yet, with the series kicking off on Monday, 18th September and airing 36 episodes, we've worked out it should come to an end on Monday, 6th November.
Married At First Sight UK 2023 cast
- Arthur, 34, tennis coach from London
- Brad, 27, model from Grimsby
- Georges, 30, sports rehabilitator from Surrey
- Luke, 30, sales executive from Clacton
- Natanial, 36, marketing and events manager from Manchester
- Paul, 26, account manager from Chesham
- Terence, 40, DJ and youth worker from Reading
- Thomas, 27, investment communications from Wiltshire
- Ella, 29, clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare
- Jay, 31, sales manager from Lancashire
- Laura, 34, finance manager from Hampshire
- Peggy, 32, technology risk partner from Kent
- Porscha, 36, executive assistant from London
- Rosaline, 28, florist from Crewe
- Shona, 31, performing arts teacher from Nottingham
- Tasha, 25, childcare assistant from Leeds
