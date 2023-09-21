MAFS UK: Ella Morgan speaks out following claims she 'cheated' on Nathanial Valentino

21 September 2023, 14:45

Ella Morgan breaks her silence following claims she had an affair on MAFS UK
Ella Morgan breaks her silence following claims she had an affair on MAFS UK. Picture: Ella Morgan/Instagram

Ella Morgan has broken her social media silence following claims she had an affair on Married At First Sight UK with another groom.

Married At First Sight UK 2023 has come packed with drama already and it's Ella Morgan and Nathanial Valentino's marriage that is surrounded by controversy.

The couple wed in the second episode of MAFS and audiences were pleasantly surprised by their immediate connection, however, things become instantly heated when they headed on their honeymoon and ended up in a tense argument.

Now, just days into the show, it's been claimed Ella, the first transgender contestant to ever appear on the programme, cheated on Nathanial with another groom from this series.

A TV source told the Daily Mail: "She didn't want to hurt Nathanial or go against the process because being part of the show means so much to her.

Ella Morgan and Nathanial Valentino wedding picture from MAFS
Ella Morgan and Nathanial Valentino had an instant connection on the show. Picture: E4

"Ella was looking for love and with the other groom, he adores her body and mind, and they had a much better chance of enjoying a long-lasting relationship together."

Since the reports surfaced, Ella has spoken out on Instagram, sharing a quote which read: "And in silence, we spoke a thousand words."

Read more: Are Married At First Sight's Ella and Nathanial still together?

Read more: What nights is Married At First Sight UK on?

Breaking her silence, she wrote: "To clarify, I've never done TV before, I don't do everything for cameras, that's how I am with anyone and everyone. But I can 100% say- I am always myself and real and genuine, there's no act, that is just me.

"I am loud, crude, insecure, bash, swear, extraverted, over the top, that's just me. I may be fake on the outside but I'm real as hell on the inside."

Married At First Sight couple Nathanial and Ella argue on honeymoon

Prior to this, Nathanial hinted there was more drama to come as he claimed he "can't wait to tell the truth" about the show.

Following his honeymoon argument with Ella, 29, the former Geordie Shore star said on his stories: "I don’t usually talk to the camera, but unfortunately I won’t be watching MAFS tonight. But it’s on at 9.

"The big thing is, I’m coming back home and I can’t wait to tell the truth about all the s**t that happened on this show."

Nathanial, 36, also alluded to the drama earlier this month when he posted an image from the Married At First Sight launch event with the caption "L U K E 12:2-3".

The bible verse Luke 12:2-3 says: "There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known."

