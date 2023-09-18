Married At First Sight Nathanial: Age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed
18 September 2023, 20:30
MAFS UK - meet Nathanial
Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Nathanial, from his age to his job, Instagram and previous TV roles.
Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.
The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.
One of the contestants looking for love this year is Nathanial.
How old is Nathanial, what does he do for a living and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Nathanial.
How old is Married At First Sight Nathanial?
Nathanial is 36-years-old and from Manchester.
Speaking ahead of the show airing, Nathanial said: "I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they’ve done a good job that’s all I can say!"
What is Married At First Sight Nathanial's job?
Nathanial is an events marketing manager.
What is Married At First Sight Nathanial's Instagram?
Nathanial's Instagram handle is @nathanial.valentino.
He regularly pots pictures of himself travelling around the world with his friends.
What TV shows has Married At First Sight Nathanial been in?
Nathanial has featured in various reality TV shows before Married At First Sight.
He has appeared in Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer in 2021, Young Free and Single in 2015 and Million Dollar Baby.
