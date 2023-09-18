Married At First Sight Terence: Age, job, children and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK - Meet Terence

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Terence from his age to his job, kids and Instagram.

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Terence.

How old is Terence, what does he do for a living, who are his children and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Terence.

The cast of Married At First Sight are looking for love. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Terence?

Terence is 40-years-old.

Speaking prior to going on the show, Terence told Heart at the official Married At First Sight Press Launch: "I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited. The only bit I’m worried about is whether she’ll like me."

What is Married At First Sight Terence's job?

Terence is a youth worker and DJ from Reading.

Terence is one of the cast members of Married At First Sight 2023. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Who are Married At First Sight Terence's children?

Terence has three sons aged 23, nine and six.

The groom has hinted that his children will make an appearance in the show, but has not revealed their names yet.

Terence has a close relationship with his children and is looking for a partner who would be a part of his family life.

He said: "For me, the woman I was getting married to had to be really good with kids. If it was someone who didn't really care about kids or paid no interest, that would be a big red flag for myself."

What is Married At First Sight Terence's Instagram?

Terence's Instagram handle is @terenceedwardshost.

He regularly posts images and videos from his DJ gigs, including some pictures with rapper Sean Paul and boxer Tony Bellew.

Terence has worked with rapper Sean Paul. Picture: Instagram/terenceedwardshost

What has Married At First Sight Terence said about the show?

Terence has spoken about his journey on MAFSUK, saying: "I think I've handled myself very well throughout the process. I think my only regret is that sometimes I wish I probably let go a bit more.

"I feel like I stayed true to myself and I think that was quite key."

He also teased what the iconic dinner parties will be like, confessing: "When you're in there you can't even explain what a dinner party is like. It's like the most intense feeling, I can't even put it into words."

