Married At First Sight Luke: Age, jobs, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

By Alice Dear

Who is Married At First Sight's Luke, how old is he, what does he do for a living and where do you know him from?

Married At First Sight 2023 is set to be one of the most dramatic and explosive series of all time as a handful of singletons agree to put their trust in the experts and marry a complete stranger.

Among these singletons is Luke, a sales executive from Essex, who is looking to form a deeper connection with someone after describing his prior dating life to MAFS as "a mess".

While we won't know who Luke marries and how hot turns out until the show starts on Monday, 18th September, the cast have teased that this year's show will include villains, arguments and some jaw-dropping moments.

Ahead of the new series, here's everything you need to know about Luke – from his age, to his job, previous TV roles and Instagram.

Luke admits his love-life has been a mess ahead of appearing on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Luke on Married At First Sight and where is he from?

Luke is 31-years-old, but was 30-years-old during filming of Married At First Sight.

He is from Clacton, Essex.

What is Luke on Married At First Sight's job?

Luke is a sales executive.

Luke from Married At First Sight's Instagram

You can follow Luke from Married At First Sight on Instagram under the handle @lukeworley1.

Luke said he doesn't regret anything from his time on Married At First Sight. Picture: Luke Worsley/ Instagram

What else has Luke from Married At First Sight been on?

Prior to appearing on Married At First Sight, Luke appeared on the 2022 E4 dating show Love Language, hosted by Davina McCall.

The show took a handful of singletons to a house in paradise, but the twist is that none of them speak the same language.

He was obviously not lucky in love during his time on the show, will Married At First Sight work out better for him?

