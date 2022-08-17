Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts? Meet Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas

17 August 2022, 14:53

Who are Paul, Mel and Charlene from Married at First Sight UK 2022? Here's what you need to know about the experts...

If you’re anything like us, you will be over the moon that Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens.

This time around, the series has taken inspiration from the Australian version of the show which was a huge hit earlier this year.

As well as borrowing their dinner party format, we’ve also borrowed a dating expert from Down Under in the form of Mel Schilling.

So, let’s get to know the MAFS experts…

Mel Schilling appeared on Married at First Sight Australia
Mel Schilling appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

Who is Married at First Sight expert Mel Schilling?

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship expert from Australia who says she is passionate about ‘educating, motivating and inspiring people to be their best.’

50-year-old Mel is in a relationship with her partner Gareth and they share five-year-old daughter Maddie.

The pair met several years ago on dating website eHarmony, and conceived Maddie through IVF.

Speaking about spending lockdown with her partner, Mel recently said: “It's great. It's working really well in terms of sharing the workload and the parenting and the home schooling, but also sort of home stuff.

“I think a big key to that is signalling to each other when we need space because we both do and giving each other those sort of clear boundaries about, personal time versus family time.”

Who is Married at First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson?

Paul Carrick Brunson is 48-years-old and is best known for his role as a love doctor on Celebs Go Dating.

He is from the US, and also describes himself as an entrepreneur, TV presenter and ‘the world’s most influential matchmaker’.

He has a degree in business and started his career as an analyst at an investment bank before starting his matchmaking firm PCB Agency in 2009.

Paul married his wife Jill in 2000 after the pair met at Old Dominion University in Virginia, USA and they have two sons together; Liam and Kingston.

Charlene Douglas is appearing as an expert on Married at First Sight UK
Charlene Douglas is appearing as an expert on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

Who is Married at First Sight expert Charlene Douglas?

Charlene Douglas is the newest expert to join the show and is described as a Sex and Relationship Therapist.

She is based in London and has successfully worked with many couples across her career, admitting she’s ‘not afraid to ask the tough questions’.

Charlene has also appeared as a sex therapist on E4 show, The Sex Clinic, alongside other TV appearances.

After joining MAFS UK, Charlene said: “I am delighted to be joining this new series of Married at First Sight UK. This is a brand-new role for the show and it is important to remember that these couples have just met and are going to be getting to know each other quickly.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know them all and digging deeper into their relationships and finding new ways for them to connect on a more intimate level. It’s also really interesting to bring my knowledge alongside the expertise of Mel and Paul. As a trio, I think we will make a really great team.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Are any of the MAFS UK couples still together now?

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Are any of the couples still together now?

Here's the Married at First Sight UK couples still together

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK couples still together? And where are they now?

Cliff Parisi is married to TV producer Tara

Inside EastEnders star Cliff Parisi's life with TV producer wife and children

Matthew Morrison stars as Felix in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Matthew Morrison's life away from Tara Misu character

Study finds office work can be as tiring as manual labour

Office work can be as tiring as manual labour, study finds

Lifestyle

Trending on Heart

Pop Idol star Darius had a varied career

Darius Campbell Danesh’s incredible career from Pop Idol to the West End

Celebrities

Katie Piper was rushed to hospital for an emergency eye operation after her husband noticed a black circle in her left eye

Katie Piper rushed to hospital for emergency eye operation

Celebrities

Simon Cowell has shared a tribute to Darius

Simon Cowell leads tributes to Darius Campbell Danesh after tragic death

Celebrities

Darius died on August 11 after being found unresponsive in bed

Darius Campbell Danesh cause of death: How did the Colourblind singer die?

Celebrities

Pop Idol's Darius has died aged 41-years-old

Pop Idol's Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41

Celebrities

Jeremy Paxman has quit at host of University Challenge

Jeremy Paxman quits University Challenge after 28 years

Celebrities

You could get up to £156 a week in benefits if you snore

Snorers can get up to £156 a week in benefits

Lifestyle

You will be charged to go to Europe next year

More than 20 European countries set to charge UK tourists to enter

News

Adele has opened up on her romance with Rich Paul

Adele opens up about relationship with Rich Paul for the first time

Celebrities

Flying Ant Day is said to be on the way following the summer heatwave

Experts warn that Flying Ant Day could happen 'any day' now

Lifestyle

Here's how long MAFS UK is on for

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2022 are there?

A mum has opened up about her sons names

'My friend says I gave my sons 'naughty names' and now I feel guilty'

Lifestyle

Chloe Madeley has given birth to a baby girl

Richard and Judy's daughter Chloe Madeley gives birth to baby girl

Celebrities

Meet the MAFS 2022 contestants

Married at First Sight UK 2022 line up revealed

The full Married at First Sight UK line up

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?