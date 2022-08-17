Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts? Meet Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas

Who are Paul, Mel and Charlene from Married at First Sight UK 2022? Here's what you need to know about the experts...

If you’re anything like us, you will be over the moon that Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens.

This time around, the series has taken inspiration from the Australian version of the show which was a huge hit earlier this year.

As well as borrowing their dinner party format, we’ve also borrowed a dating expert from Down Under in the form of Mel Schilling.

So, let’s get to know the MAFS experts…

Mel Schilling appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

Who is Married at First Sight expert Mel Schilling?

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship expert from Australia who says she is passionate about ‘educating, motivating and inspiring people to be their best.’

50-year-old Mel is in a relationship with her partner Gareth and they share five-year-old daughter Maddie.

The pair met several years ago on dating website eHarmony, and conceived Maddie through IVF.

Speaking about spending lockdown with her partner, Mel recently said: “It's great. It's working really well in terms of sharing the workload and the parenting and the home schooling, but also sort of home stuff.

“I think a big key to that is signalling to each other when we need space because we both do and giving each other those sort of clear boundaries about, personal time versus family time.”

Who is Married at First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson?

Paul Carrick Brunson is 48-years-old and is best known for his role as a love doctor on Celebs Go Dating.

He is from the US, and also describes himself as an entrepreneur, TV presenter and ‘the world’s most influential matchmaker’.

He has a degree in business and started his career as an analyst at an investment bank before starting his matchmaking firm PCB Agency in 2009.

Paul married his wife Jill in 2000 after the pair met at Old Dominion University in Virginia, USA and they have two sons together; Liam and Kingston.

Charlene Douglas is appearing as an expert on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

Who is Married at First Sight expert Charlene Douglas?

Charlene Douglas is the newest expert to join the show and is described as a Sex and Relationship Therapist.

She is based in London and has successfully worked with many couples across her career, admitting she’s ‘not afraid to ask the tough questions’.

Charlene has also appeared as a sex therapist on E4 show, The Sex Clinic, alongside other TV appearances.

After joining MAFS UK, Charlene said: “I am delighted to be joining this new series of Married at First Sight UK. This is a brand-new role for the show and it is important to remember that these couples have just met and are going to be getting to know each other quickly.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know them all and digging deeper into their relationships and finding new ways for them to connect on a more intimate level. It’s also really interesting to bring my knowledge alongside the expertise of Mel and Paul. As a trio, I think we will make a really great team.”