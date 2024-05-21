Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack are having a baby

21 May 2024, 12:16 | Updated: 21 May 2024, 13:11

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori looking happy and together after show
MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori are having to address on-going baby and pregnancy rumours. Picture: Tori Adams/Instagram/Nine

By Zoe Adams

Is MAFS Australia star Tori pregnant with her TV husband Jack? Here's why everyone is so convinced and what the couple have to say about it.

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 was quite the series of drama and contestants Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams were certainly the headliners of the show thanks to his behaviour, her unwavering loyalty and their lack of romance.

Now, months after MAFS has finished airing in both Australia and the UK, couple Jack and Tori are still all anyone can talk about as not only are they the last husband and wife of the show to still be together, but because everyone thinks they're having a baby.

Fans have been continuously speculating over whether Tori is pregnant for some time now and because there has never been any official confirmation from the pair that this is the case, things have become somewhat confusing.

So why is everyone saying that Jack and Tori are having a baby? And what have they said about the reports? Here's the latest news.

Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams kissing and smiling
Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams are the only couple still together from MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Tori Adams/Instagram

Are MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori having a baby together?

It's a clear and simple 'no' from Jack and Tori on the baby front. Clearing up rumours once and for all, the bride responded to an Instagram fan who was keen for them to have a little one together.

The follower wrote: "When is the baby due come on guys we are all waiting."

To which Tori responded: "I’m not pregnant."

MAFS couple Jack and Tori taking a black and white selfie
MAFS couple Jack and Tori have spoken about having children in the future. Picture: Tori Adams/Instagram

Why does everyone think MAFS Tori and Jack are having a baby?

As the last couple still together from MAFS Australia 2024, all eyes are on Jack and Tori and it seems for many fans of them, they're hotly anticipating a baby announcement.

So why? Firstly, on the show, when Tori's friend Lea came to visit, Jack admitted he would like a family and should things work out, that would be within the next two years.

Of course, they haven't been together that long yet but it's certainly put them on baby watch.

Secondly, a magazine in Australia sent the rumour mill into overdrive after they headlined an interview with the couple "We're going to be parents!". There was no pregnancy announcement but the interview did talk about them having kids in the future.

In a TV interview, Jack also encouraged the rumours by acting coy and not directly answering the question.

What has MAFS Jack and Tori said about the baby and pregnancy rumours?

Of course, both have denied the reports and have simply said that children are a possibility for them in the future.

Both have denied there's any Jack and Tori baby on the way at the moment.

