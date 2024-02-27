Who is Jack from MAFS Australia? His age, job, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

MAFS Australia star Jack Dunkley is looking for love. Picture: Instagram/@jack_dunkley/Nine

By Hope Wilson

How old is Married At First Sight's Jack Dunkley, what is his job, who is his ex-girlfriend and does he have Instagram? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has returned to UK shores with more explosive drama and shocking moments than ever.

With a brand new cast entering the experiment, experts Mel Schilling, 52, Jon Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, have some matching to do. One of the grooms this year is 34-year-old personal trainer Jack Dunkley who has been paired with 27-year-old Business Development Manager Tori Adams.

The couple had a difficult start to their marriage after Jack admitted that he didn't want to be intimate with Tori, however the two were keen to explore their connection. After Jack's ex-girlfriend makes a shocking claim when he enters the show, will Tori and Jack make it to the Final Vows? We'll have to wait and find out!

How old is Jack from MAFS Australia, what is his job, who is his ex-girlfriend and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Jack Dunkley is a personal trainer. Picture: Nine

How old is Jack?

Jack from MAFS Australia is 34-years-old.

When describing his ideal partner, Jack says they should be: "Glamorous, fit, a nice smile, tanned and ideally brunette."

What is Jack's job?

Married At First Sight Australia star Jack is a Personal Trainer. When asked to describe himself, Jack says he is an: "Alpha male who needs a partner respectfully submissive to his dominance."

Read more: Who is Lucinda from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Read more: Who is Eden from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Jack Dunkley is one of the MAFS Australia grooms. Picture: Instagram/@jack_dunkley

Who is Jack's ex-girlfriend?

Married At First Sight Australia's Jack's ex-girlfriend is Courtney Jade, who has now revealed that Jack had lied to her about taking part in MAFS Australia.

In fact, Courtney claims that the pair were still in a relationship when Jack said 'I do' to Tori. She also went on to state that Jack said that he was moving to America for a job, when he was really in Sydney getting married to Tori.

Writing to The Wash, Courtney revealed: "I was dating him this year and he broke up with me a week after I had flew to Melbourne, met all his family and he said he loves me.

"He told me he was moving to America for 'work opportunities'. I only found out yesterday from a friend he is in fact in Sydney and on Married At First Sight."

What is Jack's Instagram?

Jack does have Instagram and fans can follow him @jack_dunkley.

He often posts images of himself in the gym as well as pictures of him and Tori on MAFS Australia.

Read more: Who is Jayden from MAFS Australia? His age, brother, Instagram and kickboxing career revealed

Read more: Who is Cassandra from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Read more: Who is Richard from MAFS Australia? His age, children, job and Instagram revealed