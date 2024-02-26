Who is Richard from MAFS Australia? His age, children, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Australia's Richard Sauerman was paired with Andrea Thompson. Picture: Instagram/@richard_sauerman/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Richard, from his age, to his job, his kids and Instagram.

Married At First Sight Australia has returned for season eleven, which is sure to be as dramatic and fiery are series past.

The MAFS Australia cast list is gigantic, however one groom who is certainly larger than life is 62-year-old Richard Sauerman. After breaking up with his wife of 27-years and then dating someone 27-years his junior, Richard is now looking to find his forever partner.

MAFS experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla have matched Richard with 51-year-old Andrea Thompson. As the oldest ever pairing on the show, will these two go the distance or crumble before the final hurdle?

How old is Married At First Sight's Richard, how many children does he have, what is his job and does he have Instagram? Here are all the juicy answers.

Richard Sauerman and Andrea Thompson were wed on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Richard?

Richard from MAFS Australia is 62-years-old.

Prior to taking part in the experiment, Richard Sauerman revealed he was finding using dating apps at 62 'a challenge'.

How many children does Richard have?

Richard from Married At First Sight Australia has three children.

He has shared images of his daughter Roxy on social media, however it is unclear who his other two children are.

What is Richard's job?

Married At First Sight Australia's Richard Sauerman is a motivational speaker and has also worked as a brand consultant.

According to his website The Brand Guy, Richard has done the 'strategic thinking, brand planning and communications' for brands such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft, and Levis.

Richard Sauerman from MAFS Australia often posts selfies online. Picture: Insatgram/@richard_sauerman

Where is Richard from?

Richard grew up in Cape Town, South Africa, but has also lived in London and Bangkok.

He now resides in Sydney, where he has lived for the past 35-years.

Does Richard have Instagram?

Married At First Sight Australia's Richard does have Instagram and fans can follow him @richard_sauerman.

The grooms often posts motivational speeches online as well as images of his family and friends.

