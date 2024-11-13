MAFS UK's Sacha reveals real reason she stormed off from Ross during final vows

Sacha and Ross said their final vows on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Sacha broke her silence on why she was in tears during Ross's final vows.

Married At First Sight UK bride Sacha Jones has hit back at MAFS producers and revealed the real reason she stormed off crying during Ross McCarthy's final vows.

Viewers were confused when the 29-year-old walked away from her husband during his vows, however it now looks like all isn't as it seems as the bride has spoken out against her edit.

Taking to Instagram, Sacha tore into the show, writing: "OMG already fuming with the edit for final vows."

She went on to share: "I can't write here now why I was crying but it was to do with them ruining a surprise I had for Ross. As if they've done me that dirty."

Sacha has hit back at the MAFS producers. Picture: Channel 4

The bride then took to her Instagram Story to reveal the real reason behind her tears, stating: "I am seething, I want to swear so bad. How dare they make it look like I was crying over something to do with what Ross was saying.

"No no no no no...they ruined something for me, a surprise I had for Ross right before the vows and they've edited to make it look like I was crying about Walsall.

"They've done me dirty, how false and fake and ridiculous and a complete lie that edit is. I didn't think they were that bad, but they are that bad."

Sacha stormed off from Ross at final vows. Picture: Channel 4

Upon her final vows airing, Sacha shared another message to Instagram, penning: "I spent WEEKS learning all my vows in sign, telling Ross I was going to vox pickups when I was really sneaking off to learn them.

"Imagine as well I had to change them a few times so it wasn’t easy haha. I just wanted to show him how much he meant to me. I wanted to see his face when I showed him the work I put in to being better for him.

"Doing all I could to support him. I was assured by production that I didn’t need to sign the whole thing as it was very long so there’d be an interpreter just in case. But I insisted!!!! I wanted Ross to be able to look at me and know every word i’m saying and look me in the eyes through the whole thing.

"So even though I wrote a lot I made sure I learnt the whole thing. Pics include my FULL vows. With even the little tips in my notes for signs I kept forgetting when practicing them haha."

Sacha signed her vows for Ross on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

While Sacha and Ross left the experiment as a couple, it looks like this was short-lived as they appear to have split weeks after the show finished filming.

A source told MailOnline: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work."

They added: "She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good."

The insider continued: "Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder.

"Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."

Ross and Sacha's relationship appears to have come to an end. Picture: Channel 4

As the final episodes of the show air, fans will get to see the series nine cast reunite for the last time in order to hash things out.

They will also be able to see whether Nathan and Lacey are still together after they agreed to give their relationship a go on the outside world.