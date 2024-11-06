Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show
The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show. Picture: nstagram/@hollylouiseditchfield/@charlielcurtis/@amyvictoriakenyon

Where are the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024? Here is everything we know about their relationships.

The Married At First Sight UK 2024 cast have kept us thoroughly entertained as the couples navigate newlywed life with the help of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

This season we've watched brides Polly, Eve, Charlie, Richelle, Lacey, Amy, Hannah, Emma, Kristina, Holly, Sionainn and grooms Adam, Alex, Caspar, Ross, Ryan, Stephen, Nathan, Kieran, Orson and Luke attempt to find love.

As the end of the series hurtles towards us and we gear up for the final vows and reunion, viewers are keen to know what the contestants have been up to since leaving the show.

Here is where the MAFS UK series nine cast are today, including whether they're currently in a relationship or not.

The MAFS UK series nine cast have all be paired up
The MAFS UK series nine cast have all be paired up. Picture: Channel 4

Ross

Whilst on the show fans were enamoured with Ross and Sacha's relationship, however these two reportedly split shortly after final vows.

According to reports, Ross is currently in a new partnership with a woman called Magda. The TV groom has been seen leaving flirty messages for his girlfriend on social media and has even added her initial to his Instagram bio!

Charlie

Following her dramatic split from Eve, Charlie has gone on to find love with new girlfriend Philly.

The 30-year-old shared a picture of her partner on social media alongside the caption: "#hardlaunch #halloween #girlfriend #mafsuk"

Charlie was left in tears on MAFS UK
Charlie was left in tears on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Hannah and Ryan

One person who certainly caused a stir on MAFS UK was Hannah. After failing to find a connection with her husband Stephen, the TV bride went on to lock lips with groom Orson behind Stephen's back.

However it looks like things between these two since have fizzled out and Hannah is set to make a surprise appearance at the reunion, walking hand in hand with Ryan! It isn't confirmed whether these two are currently together as they do not follow each other on Instagram.

Eve

Eve has also found love since leaving the experiment and has gone Instagram official with her girlfriend Brooke. Debuting her partner, Eve commented: "Been waiting on a girl like you for a while now…..🍁🌻 Swipe right to see me fix Brooke right up 💄"

Orson

Following his wife swapping scandal with Hannah, it appears that Orson may be single. However he and Hannah have been teasing their relationship on social media so it is not 100% confirmed where they stand today.

Orson and Hannah began to flirt on MAFS UK
Orson and Hannah began to flirt on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Sacha

Despite her connection with Ross, it looks like Sacha may be single following her split from her husband. The bride was said to be left "devastated" by their break up and it seems that she may be without a boyfriend at the present time.

Richelle

After her dramatic split from Orson, it looks like Richelle is not currently in a relationship and is single since leaving the show.

Emma

While she tried to make her relationship with Caspar work, relations between these two were too far gone to save their marriage. Since exiting the experiment it is believed that Emma is not currently in a relationship.

Caspar and Emma couldn't make their marriage work on MAFS UK
Caspar and Emma couldn't make their marriage work on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Caspar

After splitting from Emma, it looks like Caspar is single following his appearance on the show.

Stephen

After his fiery relationship with Hannah, Stephen seems to be living a single life since exiting the series.

Holly and Alex

Even though they had a dramatic break-up on the show, it looks like Holly and Alex have put the past behind them and got back together! The pair were recently seen kissing on a night out so these two may be in a relationship once again.

Holly and Alex had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS UK
Holly and Alex had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Ryan

Ryan had a dramatic break-up from wife Sionainn and soon after rumours regarding him being in a relationship with Hannah began flying.

Whilst the groom hasn't revealed where he stands with the ladies in the group, we can't wait for him to reveal his relationship status soon!

Sionainn

Sionainn doesn't appear to be dating since leaving the experiment, however she has yet to confirm whether she is in a new relationship or not.

Ryan and Sionainn left the experiment
Ryan and Sionainn left the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

Luke and Amy

While this pair have gone through a sticky patch on MAFS, many fans believe these two are still together. They have been following each other on Instagram while their scenes on the show air, however they recently unfollowed the other after their dramatic argument was shown on screen.

While neither of them have confirmed their relationship status, fans will have to watch the show to see how their partnership develops.

Polly and Adam

These two went through the wringer whilst on MAFS, as their relationship continued to tread a rocky road throughout the experiment.

Whilst it isn't clear where their relationship stands today, these two do follow each other on Instagram, so they may be in a positive space.

Adam and Polly had a difficult time on MAFS UK
Adam and Polly had a difficult time on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Kieran

The funny couple of the series Kristina and Kieran seemed like the perfect pairing. However this all came crumbling down when Kieran expressed his concerns regarding his wife's PMDD.

Whilst the two appear to have a close relationship, it looks like Kieran and Kristina are just friends. After leaving the experiment the groom appears to be single.

Kristina

Kristina went through a difficult time on MAFS and ended up splitting from Kieran. Whilst she hasn't commented on her current relationship status, it is believed she is single.

Lacey and Nathan

As one of the more solid couples of the experiment, Lacey and Nathan quickly became a fan favourite pairing on the show.

They currently follow each other on Instagram and look to be in a good space. Whether that is romantic or not, only time shall tell!

