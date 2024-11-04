MAFS UK's Holly and Alex pictured kissing despite explosive split

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have been seen kissing on a night out. Picture: Instagram/@hollylouiseditchfield/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Holly and Alex appear to be back together and have been pictured kissing!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK couple Alex Henry, 28, and Holly Ditchfield, 29, have been photographed kissing, despite breaking up on the show weeks earlier.

After a rocky time on the show, fans were stunned when the pair appeared closer than ever this weekend as they went on a night out.

The former couple were pictured holding hands and kissing, going on to share these images on their social media pages and seemingly confirming they were back together.

While we wait for the reunion to air and discover which couples are still together, Holly and Alex's sudden reconciliation has come as a shock to fans.

MAFS UK's Alex and Holly are rumoured to be back together . Picture: Channel 4

Many viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their relationship.

One user wrote: "Holly and alex being back together is actually the worst news of the whole series???? like literally what the hell are you talking about #mafs #MAFSUK"

Another added: "Alex and Holly “back together” in front of “paparazzi” and posting a picture of 30,000 extra followers? give us a break! This years #MAFSUK has been the biggest joke so far. Where is the love gone? Idiots using it as a platform to polish their own ego."

With a third stating: "Alex and Holly back together, are they having a laugh. Just goes to show money, and 15 mins of fame means more than self-respect for some people. All bs about knowing her worth.#MAFSUK"

Holly and Alex had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

While the couple haven't confirmed their relationship status, Alex did break his silence on their split after their final scenes had aired, stating: "#MAFSUK A love letter came through the mail…. 💌

"Hey guys, Thank you for the LOVE and comments over the last few weeks, it means the world to me. 🌎

"Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. A lot of people wanted me and Holly to last the test of time, at times I wish we could have too.

"We shared some great memories together on and off camera. I wish Holly nothing but the best in the future, she deserves it! Speak to you all real soon! Love.- A ❤️‍🩹"

Alex and Holly argued in their first few weeks of marriage. Picture: Channel 4

Holly also wrote: "Just a quick message to all the lovely people who have supported my MAFS journey: MAFS taught me so much about myself things that I never knew I was capable of doing I accomplished. I am proud of me 👏"

She added: "Thank you to my amazing MAFS family! My family! My friends and all the lovely people I have met along the way. Over and out ❤️"