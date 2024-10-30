MAFS UK's Kieran hits out at 'editing' after his explosive argument with wife Kristina

Kristina and Kieran had a massive argument on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Kieran has blamed 'editing' for how his argument with Kristina unravelled.

Married At First Sight UK groom Kieran Chapman, 28, has hit out at the MAFS editors after viewers criticised his behaviour towards wife Kristina Goodsell, 31.

Last night viewers watched as the pair's marriage continued to crumble as they took part in a couple swap with Sacha Jones, 29, and Ross McCarthy, 32.

After experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas encouraged the two to work on their relationship, Kieran decided to write a list comparing his ex to his new wife.

However when chatting to Kristina about his list, the 31-year-old didn't appreciate his thoughts and refused to be compared to his former partner, eventually walking away from her husband in tears.

Kristina was left in tears following her argument with Kieran. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Kieran's actions towards Kristina, with many taking issue with the groom.

One user wrote: "Kieran leading Kristina on just to hit her with the ‘you remind me of my ex’ excuse is PEAK manipulation. He is wasting her time, playing mind games, and blaming her for his baggage. Do her a favour and bow out gracefully. He fooled us all with the "nice guy" act #MAFSUK"

Another added: "So kieran has spent 5 weeks wasting kristina's time cos that whole conversation didn't make any sense #MAFSUK"

With a third stating: "Kieran saying a wife is not a top priority for him, why are you on Married at First Sight then!!!! If its just a “nice” to have, and not a priority, you are just wasting time, and not even properly committed to Kristina or the process! Really feel for Kristina #MAFSUK"

Kristina and Kieran hit a rocky patch. Picture: Channel 4

However Kieran came out to hit back at fans who had written negative comments about him.

The groom took to Instagram to state: "So I’ve seen the unveiling for tonight and it’s about me writing how Kristina’s different to my ex. It’s a hard watch.

"However I am p***** off with editing because I was told on the sofa to write these down, I haven’t just wrote these off my own back I wouldn’t ever do that. I was told to do that by the experts as part of my task.

"But the amount of comments now are just f****** unbelievable, I think I’m acting going to log off for a few days, because this is hurting a lot.

"I know I hurt Kristina by saying what I said but I was being honest and you can’t blame me for being honest."

Watch Kristina and Kieran argue on MAFS UK here:

MAFS UK’s Kieran and Kristina clash

This dramatic episode comes after rumours began to swirl that Kieran was dating Polly Sellman, 29, following his kiss the bride on the show.

Not only was there talk of this relationship, one social media user claimed the 28-year-old was actually in a relationship with Sacha following her split from Ross.

Despite intense social media speculation, the groom has since come out to deny rumours he is 'dating' either of the wives.