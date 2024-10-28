MAFS UK's Orson hints he's still dating Hannah despite Ryan romance rumours

Orson has suggested thing between him and Hannah are not over. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Orson has alluded to him and Hannah possibly being together.

Married At First Sight's Orson Nurse, 41, has hinted that he and Hannah Norburn, 33, may have some unfinished business after the pair connected on the show.

Earlier this month viewers watched as the bride and groom shared a kiss despite the pair being married to Stephen Nolson, 33, and Richelle, 48, respectively.

While the two ended up leaving the experiment and going their separate ways, Orson has now suggested that he and the 33-year-old could still be together.

This comes amid reports Hannah has grown closer to Ryan Livesey, 27, after he split from wife Sionainn Carmichael, 29.

Orson and Hannah began to flirt on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

During an interview with The Sun, Orson spoke about his connection with Hannah, stating: "Me and Hannah get along very well. Like on a very, like, friendship level."

He continued: "Because I'm like, 'you've got all these girls, like, saying this, saying that or whatever, and I'm here and I feel like you need somebody in your corner'. So I thought 'I've got you."

"We sat down, we had a conversation the night of the dinner party and yeah, that's where the... happened.

"This young lady asked me questions that Richelle never asked me, like where are you from, how many brothers, like you know, like how was you raised."

Orson was then asked where he and Hannah stand today, replying: "That would be telling."

Orson and Richelle split on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Shortly after leaving the experiment, Hannah shared a sweet message to Orson, writing on Instagram: "And can’t forget Hugh Hefner himself 🤣 @orson_nurse for showing me good guys do exist & ones who will have your back, who will listen & let you feel heard & seen - I appreciate you so much! 🤍"

The pair have continued to support each other on social media, leading many fans to believe these two are still dating.

However Orson may have some competition, as it has been revealed that Hannah and Ryan enter the MAFS reunion as a couple, leaving their fellow castmates stunned.

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

A TV source told the MailOnline: "The entire cast was left openmouthed when Hannah walked into the reunion hand in hand with Ryan.

"She had made a big point about her friendliness being taken the wrong way and how the female members of the group had misjudged her intentions.

"But after kissing Orson in secret and growing close to Ryan off camera, it seems some of the suspicions from her co-stars were accurate."

They added: "Thankfully, Sionainn wasn't hurt by the betrayal and felt unbothered by her ex-husband moving on with someone in the cast. There's no animosity between Sionainn and Ryan and they parted on good terms."

Ryan and Sionainn were matched together on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Ryan and Hannah caused a stir on the show when the bride was accused of 'flirting' with the 27-year-old, after she complimented his slippers.

After these comments were made, Hannah took to social media to discuss this moment, revealing: "#SHOEGATE. There is only one story here and it’s the truth.

"The truth is this – the entire cast were in a room together the morning after the commitment ceremony. All of us. Nobody’s apartment."I never stepped foot (no pun intended) in Ryan & Sionainns apartment the entire time I was on the experiment."

MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah have split. Picture: Channel 4

Hannah continued: "Ryan had some very smart looking Ugg shoes on that day and I couldn’t understand if they were shoes or slippers. So in the room full of the entire cast, I politely asked Ryan, with some confusion, if they had fluff in or not.

"Ryan responded by pulling his foot out of said shoe and saying ‘here have a look’ I then proceeded to touch said shoe and noticed that in fact there was fluff in his shoe confirming they were in fact slippers.

"Me and Ryan politely smiled at each other as he popped his foot back into his slipper and we all went about our day. The end."

The bride also attached an image of the slippers in question, writing: "Here is a photo of the offending slippers. They're very nice!"