When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

When is Married At First Sight on and what channel can you watch MAFS UK? The TV schedule revealed.

Married At First Sight UK season nine is here and we've loved watching the new brides and grooms tie the knot as they hope to find their forever partner.

With the sound advice of relationship experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson guiding them through the experiment, we're hoping the couples make it to final vows.

As we watch Caspar and Emma, Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha, Kieran and Kristina, Eve and Charlie, Lacey and Nathan, Orson and Richelle, and Alex and Holly navigate newlywed life, many of us have been wondering when the show airs.

What days is MAFS UK on and when is the next episode? Here is everything you need to know about the Married At First Sight UK schedule.

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed. Picture: Channel 4

When is MAFS UK on?

Fans can watch Married At First Sight UK on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9pm. The series does not air on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

MAFS UK can also be watched on Channel 4 streaming, with episodes available on catch up after they've aired on TV.

Sacha was nervous on her wedding day. Picture: Channel 4

What channel is MAFS UK on?

Married At First Sight fans can watch series nine of E4 and Channel 4 streaming. The series will first be shown on E4 and is sometimes repeated throughout the week on Channel 4.

The show normally begins at 9pm on E4 and can last between an hour and two hours long, depending on the episode.