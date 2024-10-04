Who is Amy from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

4 October 2024, 09:26

Amy from MAFS UK is one of the new brides
Amy from MAFS UK is one of the new brides. Picture: Instagram/@amyvictoriakenyon

By Hope Wilson

How old is Amy from Married At First Sight UK, where is she from, what's her job and does she have Instagram?

Married At First Sight UK has some new brides and grooms entering the mix and one of the contestants looking for love is Amy Victoria.

While some of the pairings have got off to a negative start and rumours of some couples splitting have hit the headlines, fans are hoping Amy may have a smoother journey on the show than her fellow cast members.

As she prepares to tie the knot, viewers are keen to get to know the next cast member a bit more as she is welcomed to the experiment by Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling.

How old is Amy from MAFS UK, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram?

Amy is looking for love on MAFS UK
Amy is looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@amyvictoriakenyon

How old is MAFS UK's Amy?

Newbie Amy is 27-years-old. When asked who her mum and dad would want her to be with, Amy stated: "I think my parents would love me to be with someone classy, somebody with manners and somebody that treats me like a gentleman... treats me like a princess!"

Where is MAFS UK's Amy from?

Married At First Sight star Amy is from Blackburn. Described as being a 'northern girl', Amy revealed her greatest qualities, saying: "I think my best quality is that I’m spontaneous and I have a lust for life.

"The most spontaneous thing I’ve ever done is book a flight to Ibiza at 9pm, set off 20 minutes later to catch a flight, and I was there in the morning."

Meet Amy from MAFS UK here:

Meet MAFS UK’s Amy

What is Amy from MAFS UK's job?

Bride Amy is a wedding planner, meaning she is constantly surrounded by happy couples!

Her bio reads: "Amy has spent the last few years planning weddings at an events management company, where she’s been helping brides and grooms create the dream day she’s always wanted.

“Looking at wedding dresses and venues, and tasting cake samples every day, Amy is constantly reminded of just how single she is."

What is MAFS UK Amy's Instagram?

Fans can follow Amy on Instagram @amyvictoriakenyon, where she has already gained a steady social media following.

The TV star often shares images of here days and nights out with friends as well as some behind-the-scenes images of her day job.

