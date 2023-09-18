Who is Married At First Sight's Arthur? Age, job, Instagram revealed

MAFS UK - Meet Arthur

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Arthur as he marries a complete stranger on the hit reality TV show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight 2023 starts on 18th September and will see London-based Arthur – alongside a handful of other singletons – marry a complete stranger.

Tennis coach Arthur has admitted that before appearing on the show and taking part in the social experiment, he had never watched the E4 show.

From trailers shared by E4, we know that Arthur marries 34-year-old Laura, with the show teasing that the wedding day doesn't go to plan.

Ahead of the launch of the new series, here's everything you need to know about Arthur.

Arthur is a tennis coach working with some of the game's biggest players. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Arthur, what is his job and how old is he?

Married At First Sight's Arthur is a 34-year-old tennis coach from London.

He was born in Poland and moved to the UK when he was 16-years-old. Now, he's a tennis coach working with some of the game's biggest players.

Arthur signed up to the show ready to commit and settle down with a complete stranger who he will only meet on their wedding day.

Advertisements for the new series show that Arthur marries 34-year-old fiancé manager Laura from Hampshire. But will it be true love?

Arthur moved from Poland to the UK when he was 16-years-old. Picture: Arthur Poremba/Instagram

Does Married At First Sight's Arthur have Instagram?

You can follow Married At First Sight star Arthur on Instagram with the handle @arthurporemba.

What has Arthur said about Married At First Sight?

Ahead of the latest series of Married At First Sight, Arthur admitted at the official press launch that he had never seen the show before.

He said: "I actually haven’t seen the show before… until I got in. I didn’t apply for it… they just contact[ed] me through socials.

"They’ve contact me once at the start of last year, I wasn’t interested, and they contact me again at the start of this year and I thought to myself, ‘Let’s go for it’."

Read more: