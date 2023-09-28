Was Laura From Married At First Sight On Celebs Go Dating? Here is everything you need to know

28 September 2023, 17:40

MAFS UK - Meet Laura

By Hope Wilson

Has Laura Vaughan been in Celebs Go Dating? Here are all the answers.

Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan, 34, has captured our hearts on the show as her budding relationship with husband Arthur Poremba, 37, continues to grow.

The pair were matched together by the MAFS experts, however the two got off to a rocky start after Laura claimed that Arthur didn't meet her 'very firm criteria.' Despite this blip, the pair quickly bonded on their honeymoon and have gone from strength to strength.

Since appearing on the show, some viewers were quick to recognise Laura from another dating series, E4's Celebs Go Dating.

Was Laura from Married At First Sight on Celebs Go Dating? Here's everything you need to know.

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba were matched together on Married At First Sight
Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba were matched together on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Was Married At First Sight's Laura on Celebs Go Dating?

Yes, Laura from Married At First Sight was on Celebs Go Dating last year.

The finance manager went on dates with Ex-Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy and former TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Clearly things didn't work out between Laura and the boys but hopefully she's found her Prince Charming in Arthur.

Laura Vaughan appeared on Celebs Go Dating last year where she dated Gary Lucy
Laura Vaughan appeared on Celebs Go Dating last year where she dated Gary Lucy. Picture: Channel 4

Before entering MAFS Laura described her type as being a "Chelsea boy" and was less than impressed with Arthur's vows. She later clarified on social media that their vows were edited down and the couple appear to have moved on from the debacle.

Nevertheless, hopefully Laura's Married At First Sight appearance will go better than her time on Celebs Go Dating.

Luara Vaughan and Arthur Poremba are hoping to find love on Married At First Sight
Luara Vaughan and Arthur Poremba are hoping to find love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How does Married At First Sight work?

Married At First Sight involves a group of singles being matched together by a team of experts based on their compatibility.

The couples then live together and interact with the other couples in the experiment, which can often lead to explosive arguments.

The pairs then choose whether to stay married or go their separate ways at the end of the process.

After seven series, only some of the couples have made remained together.

