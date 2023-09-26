Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

MAFS tease explosive honeymoon episode

By Hope Wilson

Are Peggy and Georges still married? Here's everything we know so far.

Married At First Sight couple Peggy, 32, and Georges, 30, tied the knot last week in a stunning wedding which saw the couple meet for the first time.

However, their partnership didn't get off to the best start after Peggy's sister confronted Georges for being rude to her at their wedding reception.

Despite this, the couple headed off on their honeymoon in the hopes of finding a connection, however the latest MAFS teaser suggests there are more arguments on the horizon.

Are Peggy and Georges still together? Here is what we know so far.

Georges and Peggy tied the knot on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Are Married At First Sight Peggy and Georges still together?

It is currently unknown if Peggy and Georges are still together.

As per the rules of MAFS, the couple are not able to discuss their relationship until their final episodes have aired.

Peggy and Georges do follow each other on Instagram, so that may be an indication that the two are on good terms.

Georges and Peggy's relationship started off rocky. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What has Married At First Sight Peggy said about Georges?

At the Married At First Sight launch event, Peggy spoke to Heart about her partner, saying:

"I was tested by my partner, that's for sure, but I think every relationship goes through tests and that's when you learn about each other."

What has Married At First Sight Georges said about Peggy?

After their wedding episode had aired, Georges posted a sweet image on Instagram of himself and Peggy on their special day.

He captioned the post: "Where do I even start, SHE SAID YES!! WOW WE LOOK GOOD TOGETHER 😍💍🥂

"I’m not sure why she said yes but here we go beautiful people, I got hitched to the beautiful leggy @peggyroseofficial

"Rather sad they didn't show our original connect and the sparks flying but I look forward to seeing how our story develops, our journey might be short or long but certainly it was something I’d never change for the world!"

