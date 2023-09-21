Married At First Sight Georges: Age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

21 September 2023, 20:30

MAFS UK - Meet Georges

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Georges, from his age to his job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed.

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Georges.

How old is Georges, what does he do for a living and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Georges.

Georges is one of the Married At First Sight cast members
Georges is one of the Married At First Sight cast members. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Georges?

Georges is 30-years-old and from Surrey.

Speaking ahead of taking part in the show, Georges said: "I said to the Experts that I will give 120%. I trust them and I’m going to trust the process."

What is Married At First Sight George's job?

Georges is a sports rehabilitator.

At the Married At First Sight press event, Georges spoke to Heart about the dinner parties, saying:

"It's like any sort of dinner party in a messed up family where everyone's from everywhere.

"No one's going to agree on everything so I think the biggest thing is there's always going to be disagreements because we all have different opinions and values and views on life."

Georges is looking for love on Married At First Sight
Georges is looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@georgesbert

What is Married At First Sight Georges Instagram?

Georges Instagram handle is @georgesbert.

He regularly posts pictures with his friends and behind the scenes of his job.

Was Married At First Sight Georges on Celebs Go Dating?

Yes, Georges appeared on Celebs Go Dating back in 2018 where he dated TOWIE star Chloe Sims.

The MAFS groom hit it off with Chloe however their romance has since fizzled out.

Georges was on Celebs Go Dating
Georges was on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What has Married At First Sight Georges said about the show?

Georges spoke about his time on the show, saying: "My biggest thing is I was me, I learnt, I grew, I developed and I pretty much said it how I thought it and got on with it."

When asked if he had changed as a person through the experiment, Georges said: "I wouldn't say it was change, I would say improvement.

"I think I had things I needed to work on and my biggest thing is if you give me feedback on my actions and what I've done, I will go and work on them. So I think that I actually went on a big journey of improvement."

