Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Peggy, from her age to her job and Instagram.

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Peggy.

How old is Married At First Sight Peggy?

Peggy is 32-years-old and from Kent.

Speaking ahead of taking part in the show, Peggy said: "I want that lover and someone who can also be my best friend."

What is Married At First Sight Peggy's job?

Peggy is a technology risk partner.

At the Married At First Sight launch event, Peggy told Heart: "It's a learning experience, I think you learn a lot about yourself as well."

What is Married At First Sight Peggy's Instagram?

Peggy's Instagram handle is @peggyroseofficial.

She often posts pictures with her friends and family.

What has Married At First Sight Peggy said about the show?

When asked about her groom, Peggy said:

"I was tested by my partner, that's for sure but I think every relationship goes through tests and that's when you learn about each other."

