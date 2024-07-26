Exclusive

Why Katy Perry is waiting until she’s 40 to get married to Orlando Bloom

26 July 2024, 08:20 | Updated: 26 July 2024, 08:39

Katy Perry discusses motherhood, wedding plans, new music, and more!

By Hope Wilson

Katy Perry has revealed why she's put her wedding plans to Orlando Bloom on hold until after she's 40.

Katy Perry has revealed she's waiting until she turns 40-years-old to get married to her long-time partner Orlando Bloom.

The Woman's World singer spoke to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman about her upcoming nuptials to her The Lord of The Rings beau, after the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.

The lovebirds were set to wed on the 27th of February 2020 while Katy was pregnant with their daughter Daisy Dove.

But it looks like the Hollywood A-listers aren't in any rush to say "I do", as Katy has revealed she's waiting until after her 40th birthday to get married.


Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged. Picture: Getty

Asked about when she will be getting married, the mother-of-one stated: "I am turning 40 this year at the end of October, so I might be celebrating that first."

Katy also opened up about her original wedding and explained why she and Orlando were forced to postpone their special day. The 39-year-old said: "COVID happened and now I have a really large credit at a venue I’m going to use. I just can’t tell you more.

"It was literally like I was going to get married on February 27th of 2020 and then it all happened."


Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are a fan favourite couple. Picture: Getty

The presenters then asked about her original wedding dress, with Katy revealing: "I was pregnant then, so it’s different. We’re going to rework the whole thing."

When quizzed on whether the wedding was going to be in the UK, Katy joked with Jamie: "Yes and it’s going to be at your house!"


Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were due to be wed in 2020. Picture: Getty

Katy first met Orlando back in 2016 at a Golden Globes party and the pair hit it off immediately. During an appearance on American Idol, the singing superstar revealed how the couple first bonded over burgers.

The pop icon revealed: "I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'"

After dating for a year, the couple briefly split in 2017, with their reps releasing a statement which read: "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."


Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016. Picture: Getty

Luckily for fans, Katy and Orlando remained friends despite their break-up and went on to reconcile in 2018.

The English actor proposed to Katy on Valentine's Day 2019 and were due to wed in 2020 before welcoming their daughter Daisy Dove in August of the same year.

Speaking about the romantic moment, the Teenage Dreams singer told Jimmy Kimmel: "It was Valentine's Day, we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter."

She continued: "We landed on a rooftop — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well."


Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share one child together. Picture: Getty

Since then the pair have welcomed daughter Daisy together, with Katy telling Heart Breakfast that motherhood has changed her life for the better.

She confessed: "It's the best decision I ever made.

"I climbed every mountain, a lot of mountains, a lot of Everests in my life. I was looking for these views and then I met her and I was like, that’s the view I’ve been looking for.

"Now the joy is not outside of myself, it’s within me and it’s with her and it’s like nothing is stopping that."

