Amanda Holden shares moment she guessed Katy Perry's baby's name

Heart's Amanda Holden guessed Katy's baby name live on her Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston.

Amanda Holden has revealed the moment she guessed Katy Perry’s daughters name on Heart Breakfast, before she gave birth.

Singer Katy welcomed her first baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this week, revealing they have decided to call her Daisy.

But it turns out our very own Amanda already predicted she would call her first born ‘Daisy Bloom’ all the way back in June.

Chatting to Katy, 35, via video-link, the 49-year-old said: "I like Daisy Bloom.

Amanda Holden guessed Katy Perry's daughters name correctly. Picture: Heart

"The surname of Bloom and daisies and flowers. And Perry-Bloom is a great hyphen. Daisy Perry-Bloom."

Katy then looked shocked, before moving the conversation on.

Amanda posted the clip on her Instagram page, writing: "I love @katyperry ’s face when I correctly predict her baby’s name back in June 😂."

And fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You should’ve gone to the bookies with that one 👍🏻💴."

"Omg like!!! How random to even guess correctly,” said another, while a third added: “Or you inspired her to call the baby Daisy!!”

This comes after Katy, 35, and Orlando, 43, announced the arrival of their newborn on social media.

Sharing a sweet black and white photo of the tot, the parents told Unicef: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

They also used the moment to encourage fans to donate to causes related to pregnancy and childbirth around the world, as they continued: "But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.

“Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

Orlando proposed to Katy in 2019, and also shares nine-year-old son, Flynn with Australian model Miranda Kerr.

