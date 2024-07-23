Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes confuse fans after wearing wedding rings

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been wearing their wedding rings. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Eamonn Holmes

By Hope Wilson

Despite revealing their split, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have continued to sport their wedding rings.

Ruth Langsford, 64, and Eamonn Holmes, 64, may have announced their divorce, however the former This Morning hosts have left fans confused after they were spotted wearing their wedding rings.

Yesterday Ruth delighted viewers when she returned to Loose Women following a three month break, but many fans were left perplexed when they realised she was still sporting her wedding ring. This comes after Eamonn was also seen wearing his wedding ring during his GB News show earlier this week.

Their relationship has been a hot topic over recent months, with rumours of Eamonn growing close to a mystery woman and Ruth reportedly feeling 'terribly guilty' over her estranged husband's health woes.

This led viewers to take to both X, formally known as Twitter, and Instagram to discuss their thoughts on why the former couple were still wearing their wedding rings.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

One user wrote: "Why is Ruth still wearing her wedding ring" with another echoing the same view, stating: "Why is she still wearing her wedding ring?"

Regarding Eamonn's ring, one commenter said: "He’s still wearing his wedding ring 😳" while a second added: "That's what I was thinking!! Glad somebody noticed apart for myself!! 😂"

However there were some fans who came to Ruth and Eamonn's defence, with a user writing: "Well you're not very observant. He's always worn his wedding ring, people decide when to remove it. And finally....it's none of our business."

While neither party have spoken about why they are continuing to sport their rings, Eamonn has briefly opened up about his split from his wife of 14 years.

Speaking to The Mirror, Eamonn told the publication: "I'm not OK. This is not a good time at all."

However the journalist did hint that he hopes he and his ex-wife can continue a civil relationship, revealing: "It's too early to say but I hope we can still be friends."

Ruth Langsford did not discuss her split from Eamonn Holmes on Loose Women. Picture: Getty

The pair first began dating in 1996 following Eamonn's split from his first wife Gabrielle in 1994. Since then Ruth and Eamonn welcomed son Jack, 22, and continued to grow a massive media empire.

The couple famously presented This Morning together from 1999–2022 and currently own a radio broadcasting company, Holmes & Away, which holds assets of £18,657, according to The Sun.

The presenting partners also share a £3.2million home in Surrey which features six-bedrooms, a large kitchen, dining room and lush garden.