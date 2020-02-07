What happened between Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield? The This Morning presenters’ feud explained

Phillip and Ruth have put their feud behind them. Picture: PA Images/ITV

Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford have been plagued by ‘feud’ rumours over the past few months.

This Morning was hit by scandal last year, as popular presenters Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield reportedly fell out.

The pair then had a very frosty exchange at the National Television Awards which added fuel to the fire.

But what really happened between Phil and Ruth and have they made up?

What started Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield's feud?

Last year, it was reported that Ruth made an official complaint against Phil following an incident in April 2019 which saw him interrupt her while she was presenting a preview of Loose Women.

In the clip, Ruth can be seen slamming her pen down in fury as Phil cuts her off mid sentence saying there was no time to finish.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Ruth and Eamonn both appear to be treated harshly by Phillip.

"After Phillip literally cut her off in the middle of a sentence on air when she was hosting Loose Women she decided enough was enough. Yet again nothing changed.”

But a spokesperson for ITV denied the claims, saying: “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip. Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.”

What happened between Ruth Langsford and Phillip Schofield at the NTAs?

When This Morning won Best Live Magazine Show at the NTAs 2020, viewers noticed an awkward interaction between Phil and Ruth.

After Holly Willoughby began her speech, Phillip went on to say: “We have an amazing team…you are the best team on the telly, we love you so much, we love getting up in the morning and standing on the shoulders of all the hard work that you’ve done.”

He then added: “Eamonn and Ruth, your Fridays are fantastic, we love you so much. You should say something too, I think.”

Ruth stepped forward and said: “Thank you so much. It’s an absolute honour for us to go on that show every single day, we love it, because we know you love it, and you’re the people who vote for us. ‘Thank you to all the people standing on this stage but mostly thank you to you all for watching.”

A show source told The Sun Online at the time, the whole thing was "staged", with ITV viewers agreeing.

Have Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford made up?

The presenters have seemingly put any bad feeling behind them as they shared an emotional hug on This Morning when Phil, 57, came out as gay.

Phil bravely opened up about his sexuality today, as he told best friend Holly Willoughby: “I knew I wasn’t being honest with myself and I didn’t like myself very much. As a family, it is the right time.”

After thanking all the This Morning family at the end of the chat, Ruth and Eamonn Holmes appeared on screen to support their co-star.

When Holly, 38, referenced Phil’s wife Stephanie Lowe and their two daughters, Ruth said: “They are all that matters,” as she hugged him.

Eamonn then praised Phil for his bravery, as he said: "It’s fantastic, so many people will be strengthened by this. We’ll be standing beside you."