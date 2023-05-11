Holly Willoughby 'barely speaking to Phillip Schofield' off camera

11 May 2023, 12:03

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have apparently 'cooled' their friendship
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have apparently 'cooled' their friendship. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's friendship has reportedly 'cooled' away from the This Morning cameras.

After first working together back in 2006, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been best friends ever since.

But despite appearing on This Morning together every day, reports are now suggesting the pair are ‘barely speaking’ off camera.

According to The Sun, following the 'Queue-gate' scandal last year, Holly made it clear to ITV bosses that she would continue to host the show even if Phil leaves.

A source told the publication: “Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities.

Holly and Phil have been friends for over 15 years
Holly and Phil have been friends for over 15 years. Picture: ITV

"To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were. Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same."

The insider added: "But behind the scenes their relationship has cooled. Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off-camera but that has dwindled.”

Holly and Phil have presented This Morning together since 2009 when Holly replaced Fern Britton as his co-host and they have won 12 National Television Awards.

This comes after Holly and Phillip faced controversy when over claims they skipped the queue to view the Queen's coffin.

The This Morning hosts faced backlash after thousands of mourners had to wait for up to 24 hours to pay their last respects to Her Majesty.

Following the backlash, in a special pre-recorded message, Holly and Phil said they ‘would never skip the queue’ and were given special broadcast access.

“Like hundreds of broadcasters we had special access, but this was strictly for the purpose of filming,” Holly told viewers.

She went on to explain: “The rules were we would be quickly escorted round the edges to the back of the room.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: ITV

“In contrast those in the queue went onto the carpet and got to pause for a second.”

Holly added: “None of the broadcasters took the place of anyone in the queue and there was no filing past the crowds.

“We realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction, but please know we would never skip the queue.”

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: How did they meet?

Evelyn and Duncan are now together after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia stars Evelyn and Duncan confirm they're in a relationship

TV & Movies

Millie Radford has announced her third pregnancy

Millie Radford baby details: Boyfriend, due date and age revealed

Here's how to vote during Eurovision

How does Eurovision voting work and can UK viewers vote?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great Run Series 2023

Lifestyle

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo leaves viewers in tears

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo with beloved dog leaves viewers in tears

Here's how to see the northern lights in the UK

How to see the Northern Lights tonight in England and Scotland

Lifestyle

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro becomes dad to his seventh child at the age of 79

Jesse and Claire from Married at First Sight Australia were reunited

Married at First Sight Australia: What happened with Jesse and Claire after the reunion?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby looks stunning on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue daisy dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Giles and Mary from Gogglebox have opened up about their day jobs

Gogglebox's Giles and Mary give rare insight into impressive day jobs

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fears bills at Pickle Cottage will be too high

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in row with council over £1.3m Pickle Cottage

Peter Andre has opened up about his wife Emily

Peter Andre praises 'unreal' wife Emily as he gives rare glimpse into family life

EastEnders' Lola is set to get some devastating news this week

When is Lola leaving Eastenders and what happens to her?

TV & Movies

Samantha Womack has opened up about her battle with cancer

EastEnders' Samantha Womack opens up on 'terrifying' cancer battle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her neon checkered midi skirt

Celebrities

Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas were coupled on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas now?

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies