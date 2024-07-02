Andy Murray net worth revealed – From tennis money to sponsorship deals

Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Andy Murray is one of the most iconic tennis players in the world and the UK’s pride and joy. But what’s his net worth? How much money does he make in a year? How much is his house worth? Here’s what we know.

Tennis players are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world and Andy Murray is no exception. With just one Wimbledon win seeing the players pocket over £2 million, the top tennis stars in the world are very comfortably millionaires.

Andy himself has enjoyed a fabulous career winning 46 titles – including two at Wimbledon – as well as endless high-profile sponsorships and endorsements with some of the biggest brands in the world.

Andy’s games have brought some of the most famous faces in the world to spectate and fans have queued for hours eagerly waiting to see if he’ll be participating in the 2024 Wimbledon.

But will such an illustrious career, Andy must have accumulated a huge amount of wealth. So what is Andy Murray’s net worth? How much does he make in a year and how much does his house worth? Here’s what we know.

Andy Murray has won himself 46 titles throughout his career. Picture: Getty

What is Andy Murray's net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Andy has an estimated net worth of $100 million (£84.9 million) which makes him one of Scotland’s wealthiest athletes of all time.

The tennis superstar has won three grand slam titles including two Wimbledon wins, one US Open win, and two Olympic gold medals, just to name a few.

His endorsement deals, however, is where the real money comes from and has included deals with the likes of Jaguar, Amazon Prime Video and American Express.

All this has led him to become the ninth wealthiest tennis player of all time, which is no surprise when you consider that at 25-years-old Andy made £6.4 million in just 12 months from sponsorship, merchandising and appearance fees.

Andy Murray has cumulatively made roughly £51 million pounds purely on court. Picture: Getty

How much money does Andy Murray make a year?

It’s impossible to put an exact figure of Andy’s annual income but it’s been estimated that with both on-court and off-court work, the tennis player could be making anywhere from $10 - $15million (£7.9 - £11.8million) per annum, of which roughly £4million would have been earned from appearing on court.

Taking into account that Andy's on-court earnings amount to almost £51million over the lifetime of his career, only three male players surpass him; Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

How much is Andy Murray's house worth?

In 2023 Andy Murray sold his luxurious mansion in Surrey for £5million only to re-invest that money into building his dream home elsewhere in the same area.

His new Leatherhead property has been kept under wraps, but it’s reportedly only a few miles from his previous home in Oxshott, set on 28 acres and – of course – has a tennis court.

With plans to build a swimming pool building, massage room, changing facilities, gym, and sauna as well as a summer house, his five-bedroom, two-story work-in-progress will also constrain a library, larder and snug room for proper family time between games.