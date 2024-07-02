Andy Murray net worth revealed – From tennis money to sponsorship deals

2 July 2024, 11:11

Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world
Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Andy Murray is one of the most iconic tennis players in the world and the UK’s pride and joy. But what’s his net worth? How much money does he make in a year? How much is his house worth? Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tennis players are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world and Andy Murray is no exception. With just one Wimbledon win seeing the players pocket over £2 million, the top tennis stars in the world are very comfortably millionaires.

Andy himself has enjoyed a fabulous career winning 46 titles – including two at Wimbledon – as well as endless high-profile sponsorships and endorsements with some of the biggest brands in the world.

Andy’s games have brought some of the most famous faces in the world to spectate and fans have queued for hours eagerly waiting to see if he’ll be participating in the 2024 Wimbledon.

But will such an illustrious career, Andy must have accumulated a huge amount of wealth. So what is Andy Murray’s net worth? How much does he make in a year and how much does his house worth? Here’s what we know.

Andy Murray has won himself 46 titles throughout his career
Andy Murray has won himself 46 titles throughout his career. Picture: Getty

What is Andy Murray's net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Andy has an estimated net worth of $100 million (£84.9 million) which makes him one of Scotland’s wealthiest athletes of all time.

The tennis superstar has won three grand slam titles including two Wimbledon wins, one US Open win, and two Olympic gold medals, just to name a few.

His endorsement deals, however, is where the real money comes from and has included deals with the likes of Jaguar, Amazon Prime Video and American Express.

All this has led him to become the ninth wealthiest tennis player of all time, which is no surprise when you consider that at 25-years-old Andy made £6.4 million in just 12 months from sponsorship, merchandising and appearance fees.

Andy Murray has cumulatively made roughly £51 million pounds purely on court
Andy Murray has cumulatively made roughly £51 million pounds purely on court. Picture: Getty

How much money does Andy Murray make a year?

It’s impossible to put an exact figure of Andy’s annual income but it’s been estimated that with both on-court and off-court work, the tennis player could be making anywhere from $10 - $15million (£7.9 - £11.8million) per annum, of which roughly £4million would have been earned from appearing on court.

Taking into account that Andy's on-court earnings amount to almost £51million over the lifetime of his career, only three male players surpass him; Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

How much is Andy Murray's house worth?

In 2023 Andy Murray sold his luxurious mansion in Surrey for £5million only to re-invest that money into building his dream home elsewhere in the same area.

His new Leatherhead property has been kept under wraps, but it’s reportedly only a few miles from his previous home in Oxshott, set on 28 acres and – of course – has a tennis court.

With plans to build a swimming pool building, massage room, changing facilities, gym, and sauna as well as a summer house, his five-bedroom, two-story work-in-progress will also constrain a library, larder and snug room for proper family time between games.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Season three of The Bear had a number of celebrity cameos

All the celebrity cameos in The Bear season 3 – From Bradley Cooper to John Cena

TV & Movies

Casa Amor consistently brings it high viewership for Love Island

When does Love Island Casa Amor end?

TV & Movies

David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

News

Pink forced to cancel Summer Carvnival tour date in Bern

Pink issues emotional statement over cancelled Summer Carnival 2024 tour date

Jamie Murray will be joined by his brother Andy Murray on the court of Wimbledon

Who is Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray? His tennis career, wife and children revealed

Zac Efron before and after pictures following his scary chin accident

Did Zac Efron have jaw surgery? Terrifying chin accident explained

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

News

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance with billionaire's son Carlo Agostinelli

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

TV & Movies

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023

My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu explained

Emma Raducanu fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

News

The V&A Museum will be hosting a Taylor Swift exhibit

Taylor Swift V&A exhibition - Ticket information, dates and what's on display

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024

Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Lifestyle

Emma Milton is reportedly taking part in Love Island

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Emma Milton? Age, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children
Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk
Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together