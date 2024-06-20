Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

20 June 2024, 16:00

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane
Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane. Picture: Instagram/@katekanex

By Hope Wilson

Who is Harry Kane's wife? How did they meet? How many kids do they have and what is her Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Kate Kane.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Kane has stolen the spotlight this Euros 2024, however his wife Kate Kane has also found herself in the public eye.

While football is certainly the main star of this sporting event, the WAGS of the England squad have become the focus of media attention. From Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham's girlfriends to Gareth Southgate's wife, we've become enamoured with the ladies at the game.

As the soaps have been removed from the TV schedule, we're spending more time watching the footie, and wanting to get to know a bit more about the England captain's wife.

Who is Harry Kane's wife Kate Kane? Here is everything you need to know from how they met to what their incredible net worth is.

Harry Kane has been married to Kate Kane for a number of years
Harry Kane has been married to Kate Kane for a number of years. Picture: Instagram/@katekanex

Who is Harry Kane's wife?

Harry is married to professional fitness coach Kate Kane (nee Goodland). The couple have been married since 2019 and share four children together.

Kate is a sports science graduate and was reportedly a personal trainer at a gym in London prior to the family moving to Germany when Harry signed for Bayern Munich.

As well as being a mum, Kate also spends her time collaborating on projects to raise money for charity.

How did Harry Kane meet his wife?

Harry met his wife Kate at school, with the footballing ace opening up about their relationship to Esquire.

The 30-year-old told the publication: "We went to school together, so she's seen my whole career. Of course, she's finding it a little crazy. I think she's even been in the papers a couple of times taking the dogs out."

Harry Kane and his wife Kate Kane met at school
Harry Kane and his wife Kate Kane met at school. Picture: Instagram/@katekanex

How old is Kate Kane?

Kate Kane is 30-years-old. The mother-of-four was born on the 21st of January, 1993, making her an Aquarius.

Despite her young age, Kate has managed to carve out a successful philanthropic career and has recently partnered with jewellery brand Loquet London to raise money for the Harry Kane Foundation.

What is Kate Kane's Instagram?

Fans can follow Kate on Instagram @katekanex.

She often posts images of herself with Harry and their four children as well as her various business ventures.

Kate Kane often shares family images on her Instagram
Kate Kane often shares family images on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@katekanex

Who are Harry Kane's children?

Harry and Kate share four children together, two daughters and two sons.

The couple welcomed their first child Ivy Jane in 2018, followed by second daughter Vivienne in 2018. They then went on to have two sons, three-year-old Louis and 10-month-old Henry.

While Kate does share images of their kids, she tends to cover the faces with an emoji in order to maintain their privacy.

What is Harry Kane's net worth?

Harry and his wife Kate are estimated to be worth a cool £76million, according to The Sunday Times rich list. The couple's income has been boosted in the last year, after previously being worth £51million in 2023.

