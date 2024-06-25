Harry Kane's net worth revealed: Football wages, side business and charity explained

25 June 2024, 19:00

Harry Kane's net worth has been revealed
Harry Kane's net worth has been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Kate Kane/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Harry Kane is one of the most famous footballers in the world, but how much is he worth? Here is his incredible bank balance revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Kane has managed to craft an exceptional football career and is going from strength to strength as the England captain at the Euros 2024.

The 30-year-old has acquired a hefty sum over the years, but it's not solely down to his impressive sports career. Harry has also collaborated with a number of brands in order to boost his net worth.

Alongside his wife Kate Kane, the couple have created a massive empire which has seen them rake in millions of pounds over the years. However the pair have used a lot of their cash to invest in passion projects and charitable organisations.

What is Harry Kane's net worth? Here is everything you need to know about the star player.

Harry Kane has a large net worth
Harry Kane has a large net worth. Picture: Getty

What is Harry Kane's net worth?

Harry Kane is estimated to be worth a cool £76million, according to The Sunday Times rich list. The footballer's income has been boosted in the last year, after previously being worth £51million in 2023.

This large injection into his net worth was caused by Harry's move to German team Bayern Munich which reportedly saw the 30-year-old sign a contract for £21.5 million per year.

However football isn't Harry's only passion, as the England superstar has taken on a number of sponsorship deals over the years.

He has worked with brands such as Nike, Sketchers and FIFA over the years, often being involved in various advertisements for the businesses which are sure to have boosted his net worth.

Harry Kane plays for Bayern Munich
Harry Kane plays for Bayern Munich. Picture: Instagram/Harry Kane

Harry also has a vast property portfolio with his his brother and agent, Charlie and parents. The company is named 'Edward James Investments' and is worth a whopping £13.1million, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: "Harry is as astute with his money as he is with his finishing.

"Lots of footballers make investments in property, with mixed results, but Harry clearly knows what he’s doing."

Harry Kane is a successful footballer
Harry Kane is a successful footballer. Picture: Getty

Although he has an incredible bank balance, Harry and his wife Kate are keen philanthropists and spend their spare time working with various charities.

In 2020 Kane decided to sponsor Leighton Orient's shirts in order to support the flailing club, with 10% of the proceeds of the shirts going to selected charities.

Two years later in 2022, Harry launched the Harry Kane Foundation which aims to 'change perceptions of mental health by normalising conversations and promoting positive habits to end stigma around the subject.'

The charity have recently partnered with Starbucks to produce 'limited-edition coffee cup sleeves, cup stickers and posters featuring Harry’s likeness in their stores across the country to act as conversation starters and to bring about more human connections.'

Harry Kane and his wife Kate Kane met at school
Harry Kane and his wife Kate Kane met at school. Picture: Instagram/@katekanex

Kate Kane has also been involved with the charity, recently collaborating with Loquet London on a range of jewellery where a percentage of the profits will go towards the Harry Kane Foundation.

The charity has also worked with companies such as Reflo, Google and Our Plure Planet and often shares images of their new partnerships on Instagram @theharrykanecompany.

