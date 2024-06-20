Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

20 June 2024, 17:39

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024
Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024. Picture: Instagram/Dani Dyer

By Hope Wilson

Who is Dani Dyer's partner? Here is everything you need to know about her romance with footballer Jarrod Bowen, from how they met, their kids and where to follow them on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jarrod Bowen, 27, is part of the England Euros 2024 squad and one person who will be cheering him on no matter what is his girlfriend Dani Dyer, 27.

The Love Island winner has joined her beau in Germany as he attempts to guide England to victory this Euros. As one of the WAGs, Dani has joined the exclusive club which includes Kate Kane, Megan Pickford and Jude Bellingham's rumoured girlfriend Laura Celia Valk.

While we watch the 27-year-old cheer on her sports star boyfriend, it's time to get to know the pair a bit better.

Here is everything you need to know about Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's partnership, including how they met, their kids, Instagram and whether Jarrod gets on with Dani's famous father Danny Dyer!

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are in a relationship
Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/Dani Dyer

How did Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer meet?

Dani and Jarrod appear to have met way back in 2021, after she had split from her ex-boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, who is father to her now three-year-old son Santigo. The pair continued to grow together and went on to confirm their relationship on social media later that year.

In 2023 the couple announced they were expecting twins, with Dani gave birth to daughters Star and Summer in May of the same year.

Is Dani Dyer married?

Dani is not married, however she and Jarrod have been in a comitted relationship for a number of years.

There have been rumours swirling that the two are engaged, however Dani shut downs rumours, telling The Sun: "I do have a lot of that – 'Dani wants to be engaged and sparks engagement rumours'. But I've had that literally since I've come off Love Island.

"Like constantly, 'Dani wants to be engaged'. It makes me look really demanding, like in all my relationships that I demand an engagement all the time.

"When it happens, it happens. I feel like [the papers make me out to be] that woman off Bride Wars when she demands a ring! That's how I'm coming across."

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen share a close bond
Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen share a close bond. Picture: Instagram/Dani Dyer

How many kids does Jarrod Bowen have?

Jarrod is father to one-year-old twins Star and Summer, whom he shares with Dani. Upon announcing the news of Dani's pregnancy, the couple took to Instagram to post: "We have been keeping a little secret...Our little TWINS ♡ ♡

"So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother.. The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait✨"

As well as being a girl dad, Jarrod is also step-father to Dani's first child Santiago and it appears that the boys share a close bond.

Jarrod Bowen and Danny Dyer's friendship

It looks like Jarrod and Dani's dad Danny get on like a house on fire, with the duo often sharing photos of each other.

During a recent appearance on talkSPORT, Danny was overjoyed when it was revealed Jarrod had made it into the Euros 2024 England squad.

The former EastEnders actor stated: "Listen, I'm over the moon mate. This kid, he deserves it. He's worked hard. I thought he had a lovely 90 minutes [against Bosnia]."

Danny Dyer gets on well with Jarrod Bowen
Danny Dyer gets on well with Jarrod Bowen. Picture: Instagram/Dani Dyer

What is Dani Dyer's Instagram?

Fans can follow social media starlet Dani Dyer on Instagram @danidyerxx.

She often shares pictures of her three children as well as her romance with footie ace Jarrod.

What is Jarrod Bowen's Instagram?

Jarrod's Instagram is @jarrodbowen. While he does post some family pictures, Jarrod tends to share football images from his games with England West Ham.

