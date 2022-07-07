Here's how much the Women's Euro football team gets paid

The Women’s UEFA European Championship has finally kicked off, with England currently the favourites to win.

Led by captain Leah Williamson, the team is hoping their winning streak will continue over the next few weeks.

An impressive 500,000 tickets for the games have been snapped up, with the final having already sold out.

With the popularity of women’s football growing, how much do the players get paid and what is the winning prize? Find out everything…

The Lionesses are competing in the UEFA Euro. Picture: Getty Images

How much do the women’s England football team get paid?

In 2020, the Football Association announced they would be paying the England women’s football team the same amount as the men’s team per game.

They said: “The FA pays its women’s players exactly the same as their male counterparts for representing England, both in terms of match fees and match bonuses,”

“This parity has been in place since January 2020.”

It has previously been reported that the men’s football team get paid £2,000 per game, which is usually donated to charity.

Leah Williamson is the captain of the England football team. Picture: Alamy

What is the prize for winning the UEFA European Women's Football Championship?

According to the Telegraph, the FA is set to pay out £55,000 to each player as a bonus.

As well as this, all countries are set to receive a minimum payout of £514,000, while the rest of the prize money is given out based on the performance of the team and how far they get.

Therefore, it has been predicted that if the Lionesses win the tournament and all their group games, they could bag around £1.8m.

The total prize money for all of the teams at the Euro 2002 totals £13.7million.

However, this is significantly less than the prize for the men’s games which has a total of £317million.

The men’s England team would have also received a £5million bonus if they had won the tournament in 2020.