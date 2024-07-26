Why is the Olympics Opening Ceremony so different this year?

The Olympic Opening Ceremony is different for years previous. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony is breaking from tradition this year...

The Opening Ceremony of the Olympics is an integral part of the Games, where viewers across the world are introduced to the host country and athletes. However this year the Ceremony is a bit different from years previous.

While the athlete's parade and performers are a highlight of the show, this Ceremony will change from tradition and not take place in the stadium.

According to officials, the Opening Ceremony will be all about the athletes. The official website states: "Athletes will be the heart and soul of the ceremony. By opening with the parade of athletes, Paris 2024 is breaking with tradition."

They add: "Athletes will be featured on stage during the introduction to and throughout the ceremony as part of Paris 2024’s constant aim to hold Games created for and by athletes."

The Olympic Opening Ceremony 2024 will break from tradition. Picture: Getty

Fans will be able to watch the 10,500 athletes travel along the Seine as they pass by various Parisian landmarks.

This also means that fans will be able to get a closer look at the athletes, as well as being able to view them for free at some points on the route.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony will see boats pass along the Seine. Picture: Getty

What exactly will be involved in the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony are being kept secret, however fans are hoping that either Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter or Christine and the Queens will perform.

Viewers will also get to see the Olympic flame being lit, which officially kicks off the Paris 2024 games.