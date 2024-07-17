Who is performing at the Olympics Opening Ceremony? The rumoured line-up revealed

17 July 2024, 13:23

Fans are wondering who will be performing at the Paris Olympic Ceremony
Fans are wondering who will be performing at the Paris Olympic Ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Fans are speculating who will perform at the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Paris Olympics 2024 are almost underway and with plenty of new sports gracing our TV screens, many of us can't wait for the Opening Ceremony to begin.

While previous Opening Ceremonies have seen John Legend, Paul McCartney, Daniel Craig and even Queen Elizabeth II take part in the festivities, many viewers have started to wonder which celebs Paris will have to offer.

With rumours of Celine Dion, Christine and the Queens, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter all performing, we've taken a deep dive into who will be part of the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Who is performing at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris 2024? Here is everything we know about the line-up so far.

The Paris Olympics will start in July
The Paris Olympics will start in July. Picture: Getty

Who is performing at the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

It hasn't been revealed who will be performing at the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony, however there are plenty of rumours surrounding who may be taking part.

Singer Celine Dion may be making her singing comeback following her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis, with a source telling The Sun: "Celine has made no secret of her desire to make it back to the stage, and Paris would be the perfect opportunity for her to do that."

They continue: "Unlike other offers which are full shows, making an appearance at the opening ceremony would see Celine performing just one song.

"The formal offer to perform was made earlier this year, and Celine is working around the clock to make it happen. She’s made huge leaps and is getting stronger every day, but she’s not out of the woods yet. Everyone has their ­fingers crossed it is able to happen. It will be quite the moment."

Celine Dion may perform at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Celine Dion may perform at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony . Picture: Getty

French artist Christine and the Queens may also appear on stage, with previous Olympics Opening Ceremonies tending to have singers from their home country perform.

But if officials did decide to break from tradition, A-listers such as Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter may make their Olympic debut in 2024 with a special performance.

Upon hearing these rumours, fans of the pop icons were quick to head to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their thoughts on their possible appearances.

One user wrote: "We want Taylor to perform at the opening ceremony."

With another adding: "SABRINA PERFORMING AT THE OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY????? ICONIC!!!!"

Fans are hoping Taylor Swift will perform
Fans are hoping Taylor Swift will perform . Picture: Alamy

While we'll have to wait for the official confirmation of who is taking part in the Opening Ceremony, there have been some people confirmed to be taking part.

French talents Fanny Herrero, Leïla Slimani, Patrick Boucheron and Damien Gabriac will all play an important role in the Opening Ceremony as scriptwriters.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Here's everything you need to know about the Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony date, time, how to watch and performers explained

King Charles delivered his opening of parliament speech for 2024 today

What did King Charles say in his speech in parliament today? The important key facts

Royals

Best cheap eats in Merseyside - as chosen by top chefs Mark Birchall and Andrew Sheridan

UK & World

Viewers have been asking questions about King Charles fingers

What happened to King Charles' fingers?

Royals

Temperatures are set to heat up this week

Britain faces 30C temperatures this week and uncomfortable tropical nights

Weather

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Maya Jama wearing a bikini, sexy red cut out dress and a pink mini dress

Maya Jama's age, height, net worth, ethnicity and split from Stormzy revealed

Showbiz

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond’s boyfriend, David Putman? Age, height, job and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Stranger Things will air it's final season soon

Stranger Things season 5 release date, cast, teaser and plot revealed

Showbiz

Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years

Gareth Southgate's wife and family life revealed

Showbiz

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Love Island finish date revealed

When does Love Island end?

TV & Movies

Cole Palmer is playing for England in the Euros

Who is Cole Palmer? His age, parents, sister, ethnicity, net worth and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Showbiz

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Showbiz

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Showbiz

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz age, parents, brothers, height, girlfriend, net worth and tattoos explained

Showbiz

Inside Ollie Watkins' family life with girlfriend Ellie and their two children

Ollie Watkins girlfriend and children - Inside football star's family life

Celebrities

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

Ollie Watkins' mum is his biggest supporter

Who is Ollie Watkins' mum Delsi-May? A look inside their sweet relationship

Celebrities

Why did Daniil Medvedev get a code violation during the Wimbledon semi-finals?

What did Medvedev say to Wimbledon umpire to get a code violation?

Wimbledon 2024