Who is performing at the Olympics Opening Ceremony? The rumoured line-up revealed

Fans are wondering who will be performing at the Paris Olympic Ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Fans are speculating who will perform at the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony...

The Paris Olympics 2024 are almost underway and with plenty of new sports gracing our TV screens, many of us can't wait for the Opening Ceremony to begin.

While previous Opening Ceremonies have seen John Legend, Paul McCartney, Daniel Craig and even Queen Elizabeth II take part in the festivities, many viewers have started to wonder which celebs Paris will have to offer.

With rumours of Celine Dion, Christine and the Queens, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter all performing, we've taken a deep dive into who will be part of the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Who is performing at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris 2024? Here is everything we know about the line-up so far.

The Paris Olympics will start in July. Picture: Getty

Who is performing at the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

It hasn't been revealed who will be performing at the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony, however there are plenty of rumours surrounding who may be taking part.

Singer Celine Dion may be making her singing comeback following her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis, with a source telling The Sun: "Celine has made no secret of her desire to make it back to the stage, and Paris would be the perfect opportunity for her to do that."

They continue: "Unlike other offers which are full shows, making an appearance at the opening ceremony would see Celine performing just one song.

"The formal offer to perform was made earlier this year, and Celine is working around the clock to make it happen. She’s made huge leaps and is getting stronger every day, but she’s not out of the woods yet. Everyone has their ­fingers crossed it is able to happen. It will be quite the moment."

Celine Dion may perform at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony . Picture: Getty

French artist Christine and the Queens may also appear on stage, with previous Olympics Opening Ceremonies tending to have singers from their home country perform.

But if officials did decide to break from tradition, A-listers such as Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter may make their Olympic debut in 2024 with a special performance.

Upon hearing these rumours, fans of the pop icons were quick to head to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their thoughts on their possible appearances.

One user wrote: "We want Taylor to perform at the opening ceremony."

With another adding: "SABRINA PERFORMING AT THE OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY????? ICONIC!!!!"

Fans are hoping Taylor Swift will perform . Picture: Alamy

While we'll have to wait for the official confirmation of who is taking part in the Opening Ceremony, there have been some people confirmed to be taking part.

French talents Fanny Herrero, Leïla Slimani, Patrick Boucheron and Damien Gabriac will all play an important role in the Opening Ceremony as scriptwriters.