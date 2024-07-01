Taylor Swift V&A exhibition - Ticket information, dates and what's on display

The V&A Museum will be hosting a Taylor Swift exhibit. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

There will be a Taylor Swift exhibition opening at the V&A Museum in 2024. Here’s everything you need to know, from dates and tickets to what you’ll be able to see at Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In thoroughly exciting news, as Taylor Swift makes her way through the UK for her Eras Tour, the Victoria & Albert Museum has announced they will be hosting a Taylor Swift exhibition in their halls later in the year.

It’s no surprise the museum is opening such an event, with Taylor’s concerts not only stimulating local economies but drawing in some of the most famous faces in the country such as Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Nicola Coughlan, Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Named Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail, the exhibition will be a curation of some of her most iconic looks worn over the decade.

“We are delighted to be able to display a range of iconic looks worn by Taylor Swift at the V&A this summer – each celebrating a chapter in the artist’s musical journey,” the museum’s senior curator Kate Bailey stated.

"We hope this theatrical trail across the museum will inspire curious visitors to discover more about the performer, her creativity and V&A objects."

Taylor Swift is currently touring the UK and Ireland on her Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

When is the Taylor Swift exhibition on at the V&A?

Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail will be on display at the V&A South Kensington from the 27th of July to the 8th of September 2024 for six weeks over the summer.

On the museum website, they want visitors to be aware that specifically on the 16th of August, a small section of the display will be closed, so if you’re planning a visit, avoid that day if possible.

The exhibit will follow the many chapters of Taylor's career. Picture: Getty

How to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s V&A exhibit and how much will they cost?

The best part of this all is that the exhibition is completely free, so no tickets are required just yet.

At this point it looks like you’ll be able to just rock up to the museum during its opening hours to check out the exhibit, however, we do suggest keeping an eye on the museum’s website.

With high demand, it’s not uncommon for museums to stagger entrance times for visitors to ensure no overcrowding and, depending on how many hard-core Swifties decide to visit, they may need to implement such a system.

Taylor Swift's iconic cowboy boots will be on display at the V&A museum. Picture: Getty

What’s gonna be on display at the Taylor Swift exhibition at the V&A?

So what exactly will fans and visitors be able to look at at Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail?

According to the museum, there will be a number of dresses, storyboards and a pair of iconic cowboy boots amongst other personal items from the pop star herself.

The custom-made cowboy boots will be the ones worn by the Folklore singer during the Soul2Soul II Tour in 2007 as well as the black ruffled dress worn in the music video for Fortnight.

Taylor Swift's black dress from her 'Fortnight' music video will be on display. Picture: Youtube: Taylor Swift

The exhibit will feature exactly 16 ‘looks’ by Taylor Swift which have been loaned from her personal archive and will be on display for the first time.

The exhibit is designed to follow different chapters of her life, from her childhood to today, including monumental moments in her career like the decision to move to Nashville when she was 14 years old.

Read more: