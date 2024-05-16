Nicola Coughlan life away from Bridgerton

16 May 2024, 12:19

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become a fan favourite on the show
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become a fan favourite on the show. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, from her age, to her partner and net worth.

Bridgerton is back for a third season on Netflix which will see Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) come to the forefront.

After last year focused on the relationship between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), a new regal couple are set to capture our hearts. So far we've seen Penelope and Colin grow their friendship, but with tensions rising could their romance become the new talk of the ton? Or will the Lady Whistledown drama scupper their budding connection? Only time shall tell...

Fans may recognise Nicola Coughlan from TV shows such as Derry Girls and Big Mood, as well as playing Diplomat Barbie in the 2023 hit film Barbie. She is also set to star in the Christmas special of Doctor Who alongside Ncuti Gatwa as her meteoric rise to stardom continues.

How old is Nicola Coughlan, how tall is she, what is her net worth, who is her partner and where is she from? Here is everything you need to know about the Bridgerton star.

Nicola Coughlan stars in Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan stars in Bridgerton. Picture: Getty

How tall is Nicola Coughlan?

Nicola Coughlan is 5ft 1inch tall, making her 1.55 m.

How old is Nicola Coughlan?

Nicola Coughlan is 37-years-old.

She was born on the 9th of January 1987 and began acting at the age of 10.

Who is Nicola Coughlan's boyfriend?

It is believed that Nicola Coughlan is currently single, however she has had high-profile relationships in the past.

She was reportedly in a relationship with fellow actor Laurie Kynaston, who appeared in the first episode of Derry Girls, playing a Protestant student called Philip. According to GalwayBeo, the pair broke up as they wanted to focus on their careers.

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: Getty

Where is Nicola Coughlan from?

Nicola Coughlan is from Galway, Ireland, but was raised in Oranmore.

After attending Scoil Mhuire primary school and Calasanctius College, Nicola went on to study English and Classical Civilisation from the National University of Ireland, Galway. She then went on to train at the Oxford School of Drama and Birmingham School of Acting.

Who plays Penelope in Bridgerton?

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton.

She has played the iconic role since series one which began in 2020.

Watch the Bridgerton season three trailer here:

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer

What is Nicola Coughlan's net worth?

Nicola Coughlan's net worth is reportedly £1.6million, according to The Mirror.

Who are Nicola Coughlan's parents?

Nicola Coughlan's father is Martin Coughlan, and her mother is Beatrice Coughlan.

Who is Nicola Coughlan's sister?

Nicola Coughlan's sister is Clodagh Coughlan.

According to The Cinemaholic, Nicola was inspired to become an actress when she watched her sister perform in a play when she was five-years-old.

