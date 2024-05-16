Luke Newton life away from Bridgerton

Luke Newton takes on the role of Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Picture: Instagram/Luke Newton/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Starring as Colin Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, here is everything you need to know about Luke Newton, from his age, to his height, relationship status and net worth.

Bridgerton fans can rejoice as season three is finally on Netflix! It's time to head back to Regency era England as we watch the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) blossom.

Despite being the scandalous Lady Whistledown, Penelope has always pined after her long-time friend, despite Colin being none the wiser. However will this new series see the unlikely pair finally give in to love? Or are they doomed from the start? We can't wait to find out!

One of the breakout stars from Bridgerton is Luke Newton. The 31-year-old actor first began his career in TV show The Cut, before treading the boards on the West End with roles in The Book of Mormon and The Shape of Things, as well as touring across the country in Legally Blonde. Now he is a screen favourite, appearing in shows such as The Lodge and Lake Placid: Legacy.

How old is Luke Newton, what is his height, does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth? Here is everything you need to know about the Bridgerton star.

Luke Newton plays Colin in Bridgerton. Picture: Getty

How old is Luke Newton?

Luke Newton is 31-years-old.

He made his TV debut in the BBC series The Cut as Luke Attwood before taking on roles in Mr Selfridge and Doctors.

How tall is Luke Newton?

Luke Newton is 6ft tall, making him 1.83 m.

Who is Luke Newton's girlfriend?

Luke Newton appears to be single, however there are rumours that he may be dating model Antonia Roumelioti.

The Bridgerton favourite was previously in a relationship with fellow actress Jade Davies. As the sister of Love Island winner Amber Davies, Jade is no stranger to limelight and has starred in shows such as Les Miserables, Wizard of Oz and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Luke and Jade began dating in 2019, however reportedly split in early 2023. A source told The Sun: "Luke and Jade drifted apart as they could not find time in their busy schedules to invest in their relationship."

The 31-year-old was also romantically linked to his The Lodge co-star Sophie Simnett from 2016-2018, however neither party confirmed nor denied the dating rumours.

Watch the Bridgerton season three trailer here:

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer

What is Luke Newton's net worth?

Luke Newton is reportedly worth £2.2million, according to Grazia.

Where is Luke Newton from?

Luke Newton is from Shoreham-By-Sea, England.

He has a younger sister named Lauren and attended St Nicolas and St Mary's Primary School, before going Northbrook College Sussex and then onto London School of Musical Theatre.

Luke Newton has appeared on the West End stage. Picture: Getty

What is Luke Newton's Instagram?

Fans can follow Luke Newton on Instagram as his account is @lukenewtonuk.

Luke currently boasts over one million followers on the platform, with that number sure to grow as the series continues.

What was Luke Newton's band?

Luke Newton was previously in a boyband called South 4.

According to The Tab, the group signed a £1 million record deal and released a single called Cougar Town. Unfortunately for him the band split shortly after the debut, however their music is still available to stream on Spotify.