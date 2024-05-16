Luke Newton life away from Bridgerton

16 May 2024, 12:18

Luke Newton takes on the role of Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Luke Newton takes on the role of Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Picture: Instagram/Luke Newton/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Starring as Colin Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, here is everything you need to know about Luke Newton, from his age, to his height, relationship status and net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton fans can rejoice as season three is finally on Netflix! It's time to head back to Regency era England as we watch the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) blossom.

Despite being the scandalous Lady Whistledown, Penelope has always pined after her long-time friend, despite Colin being none the wiser. However will this new series see the unlikely pair finally give in to love? Or are they doomed from the start? We can't wait to find out!

One of the breakout stars from Bridgerton is Luke Newton. The 31-year-old actor first began his career in TV show The Cut, before treading the boards on the West End with roles in The Book of Mormon and The Shape of Things, as well as touring across the country in Legally Blonde. Now he is a screen favourite, appearing in shows such as The Lodge and Lake Placid: Legacy.

How old is Luke Newton, what is his height, does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth? Here is everything you need to know about the Bridgerton star.

Luke Newton plays Colin in Bridgerton
Luke Newton plays Colin in Bridgerton. Picture: Getty

How old is Luke Newton?

Luke Newton is 31-years-old.

He made his TV debut in the BBC series The Cut as Luke Attwood before taking on roles in Mr Selfridge and Doctors.

How tall is Luke Newton?

Luke Newton is 6ft tall, making him 1.83 m.

Who is Luke Newton's girlfriend?

Luke Newton appears to be single, however there are rumours that he may be dating model Antonia Roumelioti.

The Bridgerton favourite was previously in a relationship with fellow actress Jade Davies. As the sister of Love Island winner Amber Davies, Jade is no stranger to limelight and has starred in shows such as Les Miserables, Wizard of Oz and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Luke and Jade began dating in 2019, however reportedly split in early 2023. A source told The Sun: "Luke and Jade drifted apart as they could not find time in their busy schedules to invest in their relationship."

The 31-year-old was also romantically linked to his The Lodge co-star Sophie Simnett from 2016-2018, however neither party confirmed nor denied the dating rumours.

Watch the Bridgerton season three trailer here:

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer

What is Luke Newton's net worth?

Luke Newton is reportedly worth £2.2million, according to Grazia.

Where is Luke Newton from?

Luke Newton is from Shoreham-By-Sea, England.

He has a younger sister named Lauren and attended St Nicolas and St Mary's Primary School, before going Northbrook College Sussex and then onto London School of Musical Theatre.

Luke Newton has appeared on the West End stage
Luke Newton has appeared on the West End stage. Picture: Getty

What is Luke Newton's Instagram?

Fans can follow Luke Newton on Instagram as his account is @lukenewtonuk.

Luke currently boasts over one million followers on the platform, with that number sure to grow as the series continues.

What was Luke Newton's band?

Luke Newton was previously in a boyband called South 4.

According to The Tab, the group signed a £1 million record deal and released a single called Cougar Town. Unfortunately for him the band split shortly after the debut, however their music is still available to stream on Spotify.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Phoebe Dynevor is not in season three of Bridgerton

Is Phoebe Dynevor in season 3 of Bridgerton? Her absence explained

Benedict Bridgerton is yet to find a wife on the Netflix show

Who does Benedict Bridgerton marry? Everything we know about his future wife

Luke Thompson stars in Netflix's Bridgerton

Luke Thompson life away from Bridgerton

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become a fan favourite on the show

Nicola Coughlan life away from Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd plays Francesca in Bridgerton

Who is Hannah Dodd? Bridgerton star's age, height, net worth and relationship status revealed

The actress who plays Francesca Bridgerton has been re-cast

Why was Francesca Bridgerton re-cast in season three?

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts

When is Bridgerton season 3 part 2 released? Date and time of next instalment

Francesca Bridgerton is making her debut

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is in the Bridgerton cast?

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton and where have you seen them before?

Your need-to-know on the Bridgerton books

Is Bridgerton based on a book and how many are there in the series?

Who is Lady Whistledown?

Who is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton?

Who is Lady Whistledown?

Were the Bridgertons a real family and how historically accurate is the Netflix drama?

Where was Bridgerton filmed?

Where was Bridgerton filmed? Set locations for the Netflix drama revealed

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Ruth Gemmell

Who plays Lady Violet in Bridgerton and was she in Tracy Beaker?

Who plays Kate in Bridgerton season two?

Who is Simone Ashley? Meet the Bridgerton season two newcomer

Who plays Anthony in Bridgerton?

Who is Jonathan Bailey? Bridgerton star's age, partner and other TV work

Celebrities

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm?

Lucca Allen impressed Jeremy Clarkson with his recipe for nettle soup, which was sold in the Diddly Squat Farm Shop

Who is Lucca Allen? Clarkson's Farm star, Rachel Allen's son and racing driver

Bridgerton is back for a third season

Bridgerton season 3 release date, time and how many episodes there are

Ant McPartlin has revealed his baby name

The meaning behind Ant McPartlin's baby name Wilder Patrick explained

The MAFS NZ cast has been revealed

MAFS NZ 2024 cast revealed as season four release date announced

Married at First Sight

MAFS NZ is set to air soon

6 reasons MAFS Australia fans will love the New Zealand spin-off

Married at First Sight

MAFS NZ is back for a fourth series

MAFS NZ start date, experts and cast revealed as season four begins

Married at First Sight

The Fortune Hotel cast

The Fortune Hotel full cast revealed

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have been married since 2021, and are now reported to be expecting their first child together

Who is Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett? A look inside their romance

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Ant McPartlin tattoos: What are they and what do they mean?

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin has become a father for the first time

Ant McPartlin welcomes first child with with wife Anne-Marie Corbett

The Fortune Hotel is filmed in Grenada

What hotel is The Fortune Hotel filmed at? A peak inside the Silversands Grenada resort

Eamonn Holmes appears to have responded to the speculation he and Ruth Langsford are no longer together

Eamonn Holmes silences Ruth Langsford split speculation with telling picture