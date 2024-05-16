Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry?

16 May 2024, 11:58

Francesca Bridgerton is making her debut
Francesca Bridgerton is making her debut. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Season three of Bridgerton isn't only about Penelope and Colin, as Francesca Bridgerton is set to find her husband. But who does she marry? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton is back for a third season as we watch Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) grow their budding romance.

However there is another Bridgerton sibling who is the star of the new Netflix season, as Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) makes her debut in society. As she navigates her new love life, fans of the books know that Francesca catches the eye of the dashing John Stirling. However their marriage ends in tragedy and Francesca soon finds herself in the arms of Michael Stirling.

As fans wait for part two of Bridgerton to drop on the 13th of June, viewers are desperate to know what happens to Francesca, and who she ultimately marries.

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry? Here is everything you need to know.

Francesca Bridgerton is looking for love
Francesca Bridgerton is looking for love. Picture: Netflix/Liam Daniel

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry?

Francesca Bridgerton marries John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin. However their love story is short-lived as tragedy strikes the young couple shortly after they tie the knot.

John becomes gravely ill and and dies suddenly, leaving Francesca a widow. She later finds comfort in the arms of John's cousin, Michael Stirling, who has been secretly pining for her.

After developing their connection, Francesca goes on to begin a romantic relationship with Michael and the pair go on to get married.

Watch the Bridgerton season three trailer here:

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer

Who does Francesca Bridgerton end up with?

After her first husband John Stirling dies unexpectedly, Francesca Bridgerton eventually ends up finding solace with Michael Stirling and the pair marry.

This season sees Hannah Dodd, 28, step into the role of Francesca Bridgerton, after actress Ruby Stokes, 23, had to leave the show due to 'scheduling conflicts'.

Speaking about her new character Francesca, Hannah told Tudum: "There’s definitely an air of innocence about her.

"Debutantes are so young. Although they prepared for these moments for their entire lives, you can’t replicate a ball or suitors that you’ve never met before coming up to you. You don’t know how those conversations are going to go."

Francesca is the sixth Bridgerton sibling
Francesca is the sixth Bridgerton sibling. Picture: Netflix/Liam Daniel

Hannah continued: "She’s not fighting it. She’s going to these balls. She is trying to find a husband.

"I think the difference is that she’s not excited about it. She’s not spent her entire life dreaming about what her wedding day will look like and what her husband’s going to be. She just knows it’s her time and this is part of life, and here we go."

Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix now.

