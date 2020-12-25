Who is in the cast of Bridgerton and where have you seen them before?

By Polly Foreman

The show that's sure to become your newest TV obsession has just dropped on Netflix, and we're already obsessing over Bridgerton.

The series - from Grey's Anatomy production company Shondaland - is set in early 19th century London, and tells the story of the wealthy Bridgerton family as they navigate life and love in the Regency era.

It centres on the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor), as she enters the marriage mart and tries to find her perfect husband.

The cast features a number of well-known actors who you may recognise - here's your need-to-know on the cast.

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton?

Phoebe Dynevor - Daphne Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor. Picture: PA

Phoebe, 25, is an actress from Manchester.

Prior to Bridgerton, she appeared in Waterloo Road (playing Siobhan Mailey) from 2009-2019, and later appeared in Prisoners' Wives (2012–2013) and Dickensian (2015–2016).

Phoebe plays Daphne, the eldest of the Brigderton siblings who is looking for love after being named the star debutante by Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel).

However, she is obstructed by being the subject of a salacious gossip columnist named Lady Whistledown, as well as her brother Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) scaring away suitors.

Speaking about her character, Phoebe told Heart.co.uk: "When you first meet Daphne she’s this young girl about to make her debut onto the marriage mart, snd she’s prepared her whole life for this moment.

"She thinks she’s going to meet the love of her love and live happily ever after, and in her head it’s all one big fairytale, and then quickly obviously she learns that that’s not really the case and not how life works."

Regé-Jean Page - Simon Basset

Regé-Jean Page. Picture: PA

Regé plays Duke of Hastings Simon, who is involved in a romantic storyline with Daphne.

Before Bridgerton, Simon played Chicken George in the miniseries Roots 2016, and was a regular cast member on the legal drama For the People from 2018 until 2019.

Speaking about Bridgerton, Regé told Heart.co.uk: "It is a period drama but not as you’ve known it before. It’s funnier, it’s faster, it’s wittier, it’s sexier, it’s more glamorous, it’s shinier, and it’s a great big regency hug for Christmas."

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Featherington

Nicola Coughlan. Picture: PA

Nicola plays Penelope Featherington, an intelligent and witty 17-year-old.

Nicola has also appeared in Derry Girls and Harlots.

Speaking about her character, she told Heart.co.uk: : "Penelope is a really hard character to describe in a sentence cos she’s really complex.

"When you first meet her she’s this really sweet and innocent young girl, which she totally is.

"It’s her first year out in society which means she's on the marriage mart.

"She's eligible for a marriage. She’s only 17, and she knows herself she’s not ready. She’s not ready to be presented to the queen and go to these balls and meet all these people, and she’s terrified and shy, and then her cousin Marina comes into her life and very quickly changes everything for her."

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie. Picture: Getty

Claudia plays Eloise Bridgerton, the sister of Daphne.

Speaking about the show, Claudia told Heart.co.uk: "It’s a really delicious look at love, lust, friendship, family, and it’s the biggest hug we’re gonna have this year."

Prior to Bridgerton, Claudia appeared in a number of TV shows including WPC 56, Vanity Fair, and Line of Duty.

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey. Picture: PA

Jonathan plays Anthony, the older brother of Daphne.

Opening up about his character, Jonathan told Heart.co.uk: "I’d describe him as being like a Russian Doll. With Russian dolls, you have all the different collections.

"But he is basically the big size and the smallest size with nothing in between. I feel like he is struggling, and he is the embodiment of how the patriarchy messed up men as well as women."

Prior to Bridgerton, Jonathan appeared in TV shows including Broadchurch, Campus, and Doctor Who.

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Adjoa Andoh. Picture: PA

Adjoah plays Lady Danbury, a friend of Simon's late mother.

As well as Bridgerton, Adjoa is a well-known theatre actor. She has also held a number of TV roles, including Doctor Who, Eastenders and Casualty.

Ruby Barker - Marina Thompson

Ruby plays Marina, a cousin of the Featheringtons sent to live with them in the first episode.

Her other TV work includes CBBC's Wolfblood, and she has also appeared in film How To Stop A Recurring Dream.

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel. Picture: Getty

Golda plays Queen Charlotte, who gives Daphne the seal of approval at the debutante ball in the first episode.

She has also appeared in Lady Macbeth, Luther and Silent Witness.

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

Luke plays Colin, one of the Bridgerton siblings.

As well as Bridgerton, Luke has appeared in BBC's The Cut and Disney Channel's The Lodge.

