Luke Thompson life away from Bridgerton

16 May 2024, 13:59

Luke Thompson stars in Netflix's Bridgerton
Luke Thompson stars in Netflix's Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, but how old is he, what is his height, does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth? Here are all the answers.

The third season of Bridgerton has just dropped and while we eagerly await the release of part two, many of us are wondering whether Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) will get their happily ever after, or will the Lady Whilstedown drama scupper their plans?

While Francesca (Hannah Dodd) attempts to find a match, another Bridgerton sibling is catching viewers eyes. Benedict Bridgerton is rumoured to be taking the lead in the next series of the show, however his love story is beginning to play out in series three.

Fans may recognise Luke from his roles in Transatlantic and In The Club, while the Bridgerton favourite also received an Olivier Award nomination from his performances in A Midsummer Night's Dream and A Little Life.

How old is Luke Thompson and is he dating Harriet Cains? Here is everything you need to know.

Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Picture: Getty

How old is Luke Thompson?

Luke Thompson is 35-years-old.

He was born on the 4th of July 1985 in Southampton, but brought up in France.

Who is Luke Thompson's girlfriend?

Luke Thompson was rumoured to be dating fellow Bridgerton star Harriet Cains, 30, who plays Phillippa Featherington in the show.

While neither party have confirmed nor denied the romance rumours, the pair were pictured hugging each other at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party earlier this year.

Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party 2024
Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party 2024. Picture: Getty

Who plays Benedict Bridgerton?

Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton.

Prior to joining the cast of Bridgerton, Luke has appeared in show such as Transatlantic and Kiss Me First.

What Luke Thompson's net worth?

Luke Thompson net worth is reportedly $2million, according to Popular Networth.

How tall is Luke Thompson?

Luke Thompson is 5ft 9in, making him 1.8m tall.

