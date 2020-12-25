Where was Bridgerton filmed? Star of Netflix show says it was 'like a sexy school trip'

By Polly Foreman

Bridgerton set and filming locations: find out the places where the new Netflix show was filmed.

Bridgerton dropped on Netflix on Christmas Day, with all eight episodes available so watch on the streaming service.

The Regency era drama - from Grey's Anatomy production company Shondaland - is set in early 19th century London, and tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest child of the aristocratic Bridgerton family.

After being awarded star debutant by Queen Charlotte in the first episode, she enters the marriage mart and searches for her perfect husband - but is obstructed by her brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and salacious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

Viewers of the drama will know that the show features a number of beautiful sets and landscapes - but where is it filmed? Here’s your need-to-know…



Where was Bridgerton filmed?

Bath's Royal Crescent is used in the series. Picture: Getty

The show visited a number of locations in the UK, and features some stunning architecture.

It was predominantly filmed in Bath, Which has also served as the backdrop to the 1995 and 2007 versions of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, Vanity Fair (2004), and The Duchess (2008).

It features the famous Royal Crescent, which is a curved row of terraced houses built by John Wood between 1767 and 1774.

Bridgerton also visits a number of stunning houses for the various aristocratic families in the show.

Filming locations for these include Hatfield House in Hertfordshire and Wilton House near Salisbury.

Much of Bridgerton was filmed in Bath. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about the filming locations, Jonathan Bailey - who plays Anthony - told Heart.co.uk: “It was kind of like a really sexy school trip for about nine months. We went around these amazing national trust sites, and filmed in places that I’d lived near, in Greenwich Rangers Lodge, which was literally a four minute walk away from where I used to live.

Hatfield House is one of the locations used in the show. Picture: Getty

“We filmed just off Buckingham palace, Hampton Court Palace, we were there for an afternoon. It was just amazing. I felt like a Blue Peter winner.

"I don't think that’s something thats ever going to be matched, really. I think that comes from being supported by Netflix. And also Shondaland’s massive scope for wanting to put everything they can on screen. And to really serve the visual narrative as well as the emotional narrative."



