Bridgerton is officially the biggest Netflix show of all time

By Polly Foreman

Hit Netflix show Bridgerton has officially the most-watched original series on the streaming service.

In news that will surprise nobody at all, Bridgerton is now officially the biggest Netflix show of all time.

The Shondaland Regency-era drama is now the most-watched original series ever released on the streaming service, with a whopping 82 million accounts tuning into the series in the first 28 days of its release.

Read more: Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page unrecognisable in throwback pics with his band

Bridgerton dropped on Netflix on Christmas Day. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton has now broken the record held by a Netflix series of views in that timespan, with The Witcher previously holding the title at 76 million views.

Responding to the news, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, wrote on Instagram: "This is utterly insane. I’m SO proud of the incredible team behind this show! And thank you guys for loving it. MADNESS".

Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, also took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

8 2 M I L L I O N



with love



From all of us



To all of you



🙏🏽❤️💫#BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/NhVMdQRcXi — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) January 27, 2021

Bridgerton is described by its creator Chris Van Busen as a 'marriage of history and fantasy', and tells the story of a young debutante - Daphne - who enters the marriage mart for the first time and enters into a relationship with the handsome and mysterious Duke.

It was based on a set of novels by Julia Quinn, the first - The Duke and I - published in 2000.

Netflix recently confirmed that a second series of the show is in the works, with a message from Lady Whistledown (the show's Gossip Girl-style columnist).

Read more: The Duke of Hastings' spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram page

It read: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season.

"I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

"The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

"However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.

"Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

NOW READ:

Experts predict surge in Bridgerton-inspired baby names as world goes wild for Netflix series