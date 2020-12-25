Who is Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and who does her mum play in Coronation Street?

By Polly Foreman

Who plays Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton? Your need-to-know on Phoebe Dynevor: including age, Instagram and other TV work.

Phoebe Dynevor is one of the stars of Bridgerton, the new Netflix period drama sure to become your newest obsession.

The actress plays Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest of the aristocratic Bridgerton family who enters the marriage mart after being awarded the star of the debutante ball by Queen Charlotte.

Read more: The Cabins: what is the new Love Island-style dating show and when will it be released on ITV?

Phoebe has appeared in a number of British shows including Waterloo Road and Prisoners' Wives, and is the daughter of Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Phoebe Dynevor? What's her age and background?

Phoebe, 25, is an actress from Manchester. She is the daughter of Sally Dynevor, known for playing Sally Webster in Coronation Street since 1984.

Read more: Matilda star Mara Wilson opens up about childhood fame in rare TV interview

What else has Phoebe Dynevor been in?

Phoebe starred in Waterloo Road between 2009 and 2010, playing Siobhan Mailey. Since then, she has appeared in Prisoners' Wives (20122013) and Dickensian (2015-2016).

She has also starred in American crime comedy series Snatch in 2016, as well as comedy-drama series Younger in 2017.

Who does Phoebe Dynevor play in Bridgerton?

Phoebe plays Daphne Bridgerton, one of the central roles of the first season.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about her character, Phoebe said: "When you first meet Daphne she’s this young girl about to make her debut onto the marriage mart. And she’s prepared her whole life for this moment.

"She thinks she’s going to meet the love of her love and live happily ever after, and in her head it’s all one big fairytale, and then quickly obviously she learns that that’s not really the case and not how life works.

"And we see how little she knows about the world, how mollycoddled she’s been, and we go on this journey with her to discover sexuality and adulthood. It’s a coming of age story."



Is Phoebe Dynevor on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her on Instagram @phoebedynevor.



Is there a trailer for Bridgerton?

You can watch the full trailer below:

NOW READ:

Old TV Christmas specials available to stream now - from Gavin & Stacey to The Office UK