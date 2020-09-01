The Cabins: what is the new Love Island-style dating show and when will it be released on ITV?

A new show from the makers of Love Island will arrive on ITV next year. Picture: ITV

The Cabins - a new dating show from the makers of Love Island - will arrive on ITV2 next year. Here's what we know about how it works and its release date.

Love Island was cancelled for the first time this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with show bosses pulling both the June series and next year's winter version.

ITV have confirmed, though, that a similar new show called 'The Cabins' will air next year - and see singletons spend the night together in a cabin in the middle of nowhere in the UK.

Announcing the show, Paul Mortimer, ITV's Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said: "This is a fantastic new format which challenges young people to delete the apps and attempt to date face to face, with no distractions.

Love Island was cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ITV

"We're thrilled to be bringing this show to ITV2 viewers who will have front row seats, eavesdropping on our couples as they attempt to find true love."

And Michael Mannes, head of the show's production company 12 Yard, added: "We are delighted ITV2 have commissioned the series and can't wait to get into full production on what we hope will be a big hit with this exciting new twist on the reality dating format."

How will The Cabins work?

It hasn't yet been confirmed how the show will work, but a source told The Sun that the singles will spend 24 hours with a potential suitor, before deciding whether to move on to someone new.

The insider said: "After 24 hours together they will be able to decide whether they stay together for a bit longer, or move on to someone new.

"If they remain as a couple for up to four days, we then give some other singles the chance to enter the cabin and potentially meet their Mr or Miss Right."

When will The Cabins be released?

ITV haven't yet confirmed a release date for The Cabins, but it is due to hit our screens in 2021.

The source added: "They'll start filming in the next few months as they're casting now and it will air in the new year."

Is there a trailer for The Cabins?

Not yet! But watch this space...

