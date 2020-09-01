Inside Peter Andre's stunning Cyprus home as he holidays with Emily and the kids

Peter Andre has showed off his incredible Cyprus house on Instagram.

Peter Andre has posted an incredible video of his stunning Cyprus property to Instagram, which is complete with a pool and tennis courts.

The singer, 47, who is on holiday with his wife and kids, captioned the clip: "I bought this land nearly 20 years ago and me and my father built this. Dad planted all these trees years ago and now wow. So grateful to have this. Great to be back home in our Cyprus 🇨🇾".

Peter has showed off his stunning Cyprus home on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

In the video, Pete gives a tour round the beautiful home, which comes complete with a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a huge amount of outdoor space and greenery.

Fans rushed to comment their approval of the gorgeous home, with one writing: "Very jealous wish I was somewhere like that now."

The property comes complete with a tennis court. Picture: Instagram

There is also a huge swimming pool. Picture: Instagram

Another added: "It’s beautiful. I’d want to live there full time if it was mine Pete."

A third wrote: "Fabulous xx 💖 beautiful home for a beautiful family xx".

Pete, who is originally from Cyprus, is on holiday there with his wife Emily, 31, and their kids Amelia, six, and Theo, three.

There are a number of trees on the huge plot of land. Picture: Instagram

Last month, he opened up about his hopes he'd be able to take his family on holiday if coronavirus rules were sufficiently eased.

Writing in his new! magazine column, he said: "I'm really hoping I can get away over the next couple of weeks to my holiday home in Cyprus, but it'll definitely be last minute if it does happen."

