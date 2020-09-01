David Beckham pens emotional message to sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz after night out

David Beckham shared an adorable tribute to his sons. Picture: Instagram/David Beckham

David Beckham shared an adorable photo with his three sons on Instagram.

David Beckham has penned an adorable tribute to his three sons, writing about the 'father's bond' has has with them.

Posting a photo with Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, he wrote: "Nothing like a fathers bond with his sons. Love you boys @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

Earlier that night, Romeo, 18, had posted an Instagram story of David and Brooklyn drinking and laughing together captioned: "Love you boys x".

The family recently returned from a trip to Italy, during which time rumours circulated that Brooklyn had already married his fiancé Nicola Peltz.

Romeo shared a photo of their night out to his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

It all started when his mum Victoria Beckham, 46, shared a cryptic photo of her son appearing to be sporting a wedding band on his ring finger.

Sharing the photo to Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Love u so much @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham X 📷 @nicolaannepeltz."

Many of her followers rushed to question whether Brooklyn is married, with one writing: "Ooooooh that's a wedding ring...!!!!"

Another added: "Is brooklyn married already??"

And a third wrote: "Did they get married??".

Brooklyn, who has been dating model Nicola, 25, for eight months, announced that they were engaged in July.

He shared a gorgeous photo of the two of them - which was taken by his sister Harper - and wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

