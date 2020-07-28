Brooklyn Beckham shares intimate moment he proposed to fiancée Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed the moment he proposed to Nicola Peltz. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

After announcing his engagement earlier this month, Brooklyn Beckham has revealed how he popped the question.

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed the sweet moment he asked girlfriend Nicola Peltz to marry him.

David and Victoria’s eldest son announced his engagement last month, after dating actress and model Nicola, 25, for seven months.

Giving a glimpse of the milestone, Brooklyn has shared a string of photos which see him down on one knee, as well as kissing his wife-to-be after she said yes.

A third snap sees Nicola hugging her family, while a fourth captures the moment just before he proposed.

Alongside the images, Brooklyn penned: “Can’t imagine a life without you baby ❤️ you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back ❤️❤️”.

Nicola quickly replied: “i’m so in love with you my hearts going to EXPLODE.”

Sharing a similar selection of photos on her own social media page, she added: “brooklyn you’re my world.”

And fans soon left their own comments, as one wrote: “You look so good together😍”

“Omg you both make me cry,” said another, while a third added: “this is so cute💗”

This comes after Brooklyn announced his engagement two weeks ago.

Alongside a stunning snap of the couple - taken by little sister Harper - he wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

Giving fans a sneak peek of the diamond ring, Nicola shared a snap of herself petting the Beckham family dog.

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancee Nicola showed off her engagement ring. Picture: Instagram

According to The Mirror, the emerald cut engagement ring has a 4.5-5 carat diamond set on a diamond encrusted band.

The couple have known each other for three years after they met at Coachella, but they didn’t get together until the end of 2019 following Brooklyn's split from Hannah Cross.

According to The Sun, plan to wed in the UK, followed by a ceremony in Florida where the actress is originally from.

