Who is Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham's fiancé, when did they start dating and what does she do as a job?

The breathtaking blonde is engaged to Brooklyn Beckham. Picture: Instagram

The stunning actress recently announced her engagement to Brooklyn Beckham and the pair will marry next year.

Brooklyn Beckham has just announced his engagement to the stunning Nicola Peltz, and they're the couple of the moment.

But what do we know about Nicola, what's her relationship timeline with Brooklyn and what does the star do for a living? Here's all you need to know...

Who is Nicola Peltz and what does she do for a living?

Nicola Anne Peltz is a 25-year-old actress and model from New York, USA and is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner.

She is best known for her leading role in A&E series Bates Motel and her breakthrough as an actress came in 2010 with her role as Katara in The Last Airbender.

Nicola has six brothers and one sister, all of whom are successful in a variety of industries.

Her brother Brad is a professional hockey player, and another brother, Will, is an actor too.

The star has also starred in a few music videos that you'd probably recognise, including Miley Cyrus' iconic 7 Things, and Zayn Malik's It's You.

When did Nicola and Brooklyn start dating?

While there's no set date to when the pair officially became an item, they did start posting on social media about each other last October, not too long after Brooklyn's breakup with ex-girlfriend Hana Cross in August.

On January 2nd, 2020, the pair made their Instagram debut together after rumours had been flying for months, with Brooklyn posting a picture of Nicola on his grid, along with a snap of them both together in their loungewear, captioned with a red love heart.

On the same day, Nicola posted a mirror snap of herself in a bra, with Brooklyn also in the shot, captioning it with just a black love heart.

Later in February they made their red carpet debut together at Fashion Week, and later isolated together in New York when lockdown struck and the rest of the Beckham family isolated on the Cotswolds.

View this post on Instagram soulmate A post shared by nicola (@nicolaannepeltz) on Mar 16, 2020 at 8:25pm PDT

In July, they announced their engagement via an Instagram post, a snap that Brooklyn's younger sister Harper took.

Nicola's caption read: "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world.

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.

"Your love is the most precious gift.

"I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic"

Brooklyn's caption read: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx

"I am the luckiest man in the world.

"I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx"