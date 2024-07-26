Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

26 July 2024, 18:00

Lady Gaga on the red carpet
Lady Gaga is set to take to the stage at the Olympics 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What are Lady Gaga's top songs? How much money is she worth? And how tall is she? Here's everything you need to know as she takes to the stage at the Olympics 2024.

Lady Gaga is set to perform at the Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony in Paris after being spotted arriving in the French Capital.

With rumours of a duet with superstar Celine Dion, the singer who is famous for hit songs including Poker Face, Bad Romance and Just Dance, Lady Gaga is sure to put on a performance no one will forget.

Set to take such a global music stage, we take it right back to basics and check out all the most important facts on the singer from her age, real name and even her net worth.

Here's everything you need to know about Lady Gaga including who her boyfriend is currently.

Lady Gaga leaving a venue with sunglasses and red lipstick on
Lady Gaga has become one of the most successful singers of her time. Picture: Getty

What is Lady Gaga's real name and where did her stage name come from?

Despite the world knowing her as Lady Gaga, her real name is actually Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Her famous stage name is said to be a nod to Queen's song 'Radio Gaga'.

Where is Lady Gaga from and how old is she?

Born into an Italian-American family, Lady Gaga was born and raised in New York City.

Currently 38 years old, she was born on March 28, 1986.

How tall is Lady Gaga?

You may not know it given the extreme heels and platforms she often wears on stage but Lady Gaga is a petite 5ft 1in tall making her slightly shorter than the average female.

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga has been dating boyfriend Michael Polansky for four years. Picture: Getty

What is Lady Gaga's net worth?

With an incredibly career behind her which has seen her top charts with both singles and albums, star in movies such as A Star Is Born and even launch her own vegan cosmetics brand, it's no wonder she has a huge worth in 2024.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer has $300million to her name - that's around £236million in UK pounds.

Who is Lady Gaga's boyfriend?

The Judas singer has had a few public romances in the past so has kept her last relationship noticeably more quiet.

Lady Gaga is currently dating Michael Polansky who she has been with for four years.

Michael is an entrepreneur who co-created Parker Foundation - an organisation that supports the life sciences, global public health, civic engagements, and the arts, according to its website.

What are Lady Gaga's top songs and movies?

She has a whole collection of songs she's proud to call hers but a few of the most popular Lady Gaga songs are:

  • Poker Face
  • Just Dance
  • Monster Bad Romance
  • Telephone
  • Judas
  • Paparazzi
  • Born This Way
  • The Edge of Glory

Lady Gaga has also starred in movies:

  • A Star is Born
  • Joker: Folie A Deux
  • House of Gucci

