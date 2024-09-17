Coldplay announce Music of the Spheres world tour with six nights at Wembley Stadium

17 September 2024, 08:00

Coldplay In Concert
Coldplay In Concert. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Coldplay have announced some huge new shows as part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The legendary band have today announced that they will return to the UK for a series of shows in summer 2025, including a whopping SIX nights at Wembley Stadium.

The new dates are:

  • Craven Park Stadium, Hull - 18 & 19 August
  • Wembley Stadium, London – 22, 23, 26, 27, 30 & 31 August

They will also be playing at various other European cities as part of the epic tour, which began back in March 2022.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Friday, September 27th at 9am from here.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour is their ongoing eighth concert tour, originally launched to promote their ninth album, Music of the Spheres, as well as their upcoming tenth album, Moon Music.

Much like their Mylo Xyloto Tour in 2011-12, the shows feature extensive pyrotechnics and confetti, but with modifications to minimize the carbon footprint. Notable innovations include the creation of a world-first mobile rechargeable show battery with BMW and a pledge to plant a tree for every ticket sold.

Coldplay Perform At Wembley Stadium
Coldplay Perform At Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

The tour kicked off at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in March 2022 and was previously set to run until Eden Park in New Zealand in November 2024.

The performances have received widespread praise from critics for Coldplay’s musicianship, stage presence, joyful energy, and impressive production. It is already the most-attended tour in history and the second-highest-grossing.

